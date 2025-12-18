18-Dec-2025 4:41 PM
US Government updates measures restricting entry of foreign nationals
US President Donald Trump announced (16-Dec-2025) the following updates to measures restricting the entry of foreign nationals to the US:
- Continue to fully restrict and limit the entry of nationals of Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen;
- Fully restrict and limit the entry of nationals of Burkina Faso, Laos, Mali, Niger, Sierra Leone, South Sudan and Syria, and individuals using travel documents issued or endorsed by the Palestinian Authority;
- Continue to partially restrict and limit the entry of nationals of Burundi, Cuba, Togo and Venezuela. The US Government will also modify the partial restriction and limitation on the entry of nationals of Turkmenistan;
- Partially restrict and limit the entry of nationals of Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Cote d'Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia and Zimbabwe.