UAE airlines and airports resuming limited operations
Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Air Arabia and Dubai International Airport, via their official websites and social media accounts, confirmed (06/07/08-Mar-2026) the following updates for UAE services:
- Emirates: "Following the partial re-opening of regional airspace, Emirates is operating a reduced flight schedule. Customers transiting in Dubai will only be accepted for travel if their connecting flight is operating";
- Etihad Airways: "Etihad Airways will resume a limited commercial flight schedule from [06-Mar-2026}, operating between Abu Dhabi and a number of key destinations. The following destinations are scheduled to operate to and from Abu Dhabi between [06-Mar-2026 and 19-Mar-2026]: Ahmedabad, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Athens, Atlanta, Bangkok, Barcelona, Beijing, Bengaluru, Boston, Brussels, Cairo, Casablanca, Chiang Mai, Chicago, Colombo, Copenhagen, Delhi, Bali, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Istanbul, Jakarta, Jeddah, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Krabi, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, London Heathrow, Madrid, Malé, Manchester, Manila, Madinah, Melbourne, Milan Malpensa, Moscow Sheremetyevo, Mumbai, Munich, Muscat, Nairobi, New York JFK, Paris, Phnom Penh, Phuket, Prague, Riyadh, Rome, Seoul Incheon, Seychelles, Singapore, Saint Petersburg, Sydney, Taipei, Thiruvananthapuram, Tokyo, Toronto, Vienna, Warsaw, Washington and Zurich";
- flydubai: "Operations in and out of Dubai have resumed";
- Air Arabia: "Air Arabia has started operating a limited number of flights to and from the UAE";
- Dubai Airport: "We have partially resumed operations from today, [07-Mar-2026], with some flights operating" from Dubai Airport and Dubai World Central (Al Maktoum International Airport). [more - original PR - Emirates] [more - original PR - Etihad - II] [more - original PR - flydubai - III]
Background ✨
UAE airspace disruptions from 01-Mar-2026 triggered widespread suspensions, with Dubai Airports also reporting minor damage at Dubai International and an incident at Zayed International Airport causing one fatality and seven injuries.1 The UAE GCAA later activated regional contingency plans, citing capacity of up to 48 flights per hour via emergency routes as exceptional flights began operating.2 3 By 05/06-Mar-2026, Emirates, Etihad and flydubai operated reduced schedules, while Dubai International advised most flights remained suspended and access restricted to confirmed departures.4