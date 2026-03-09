UAE airlines and airports resuming limited operations

UAE airspace disruptions from 01-Mar-2026 triggered widespread suspensions, with Dubai Airports also reporting minor damage at Dubai International and an incident at Zayed International Airport causing one fatality and seven injuries.1 The UAE GCAA later activated regional contingency plans, citing capacity of up to 48 flights per hour via emergency routes as exceptional flights began operating.2 3 By 05/06-Mar-2026, Emirates, Etihad and flydubai operated reduced schedules, while Dubai International advised most flights remained suspended and access restricted to confirmed departures.4