6-Mar-2026 1:42 PM
Emirates, Etihad and flydubai resume limited operations
Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi Airports, via their official websites and social media accounts, confirmed (05/06-Mar-2026) the following updates for UAE services as of 05/06-Mar-2026:
- Emirates Airline: "With the limited re-opening of airspace, Emirates is operating a reduced flight schedule until further notice. Flights to... [82 international destinations] are currently operating" on 05/06-Mar-2026;
- Etihad Airways: "Etihad Airways will resume a limited commercial flight schedule from [06-Mar-2026}, operating between Abu Dhabi and a number of key destinations. The following destinations are scheduled to operate to and from Abu Dhabi between [06-Mar-2026 and 19-Mar-2026]: Ahmedabad, Bangkok, Bengaluru, Cairo, Colombo, Delhi, Frankfurt, Hanoi, Hyderabad, Jeddah, Kuala Lumpur, London Heathrow, Madrid, Malé, Milan Malpensa, Moscow Sheremetyevo, Mumbai, New York JFK, Paris, Phuket, Riyadh, Rome, Seoul Incheon, Toronto and Zurich. All other scheduled commercial services to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended";
- flydubai: "flydubai has resumed operations across its network with a reduced schedule. We are continuously updating our schedule and adding more flights as airspace restrictions are lifted. Flight durations may be longer than usual due to the temporary rerouting of some flight paths";
- Dubai International Airport: "Most flights remain suspended. Please do not come to the airport unless your airline has confirmed your departure time. Guests without a confirmed flight may not be able to access the terminals";
- Abu Dhabi Airports: "Abu Dhabi Airports announces that cargo operations at [Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport] and Al Ain International Airport (AAN) are fully operational, with both airports ready to accommodate and schedule cargo flights". [more - original PR - Emirates] [more - original PR - Etihad - II] [more - original PR - flydubai - III]