3-Mar-2026 12:39 PM
UAE airlines, airports and civil aviation authority confirm partial resumption of services
UAE General Authority of Civil Aviation, Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Air Arabia, Dubai Airports, Abu Dhabi Airports and Sharjah Airport, via their official websites and social media accounts, confirmed (02-Mar-2026) the following updates for UAE services as of 02-Mar-2026:
- UAE General Authority of Civil Aviation: "Exceptional flights have begun operating at the country's airports. Please do not go to the airport until your airline has contacted you and confirmed your flight time to ensure a smooth process";
- Emirates Airline: "Emirates will begin operating a limited number of flights commencing on the evening of" 02-Mar-2026. "All other flights remain suspended until further notice";
- Etihad Airways: "All flights to and from Abu Dhabi are suspended until 14:00 UAE time on" 04-Mar-2026;
- flydubai: "flydubai will operate a limited number of flights on the evening of" 02-Mar-2026;
- Air Arabia: "Flights to and from the UAE are temporarily suspended until 15:00 UAE time on" 03-Mon-2026. Flights to Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and Iraq are suspended until 04-Mar-2026;
- Dubai Airports: "A limited resumption of operations will begin later today... [02-Mar-2026], with a small number of flights permitted to operate from" Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central (Al Maktoum International Airport);
- Abu Dhabi Airports: "Operations partially resumed at" Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport on 02-Mar-2026;
- Sharjah Airport: "Limited resumption of flight operations" on 02-Mar-2026. [more - original PR - Emirates] [more - original PR - Etihad - II] [more - original PR - flydubai - III] [more - original PR - Dubai Airports - IV]