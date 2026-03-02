2-Mar-2026 12:40 PM
UAE airlines, airports and civil aviation authority confirm suspensions and closures of airspace
UAE General Authority of Civil Aviation, Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways, Air Arabia, Dubai Airports and Abu Dhabi Airports, via their official websites and social media accounts, confirmed (28-Feb/01-Mar-2026) the following updates for UAE services as of 01-Mar-2026:
- UAE General Authority of Civil Aviation: "Announced a temporary and partial closure of the UAE's airspace as an exceptional precautionary measure aimed at ensuring the safety of flights and crews and protecting the country's territory, in light of the accelerating and escalating security developments in the region";
- Emirates Airline: "Temporarily suspended all operations to and from Dubai, up until 15:00 UAE time on" 02-Mar-2026;
- Etihad Airways: "All flights to and from Abu Dhabi are suspended until 14:00 UAE time on" 02-Mar-2026;
- Air Arabia: "Flights to and from the UAE are temporarily suspended until 15:00 UAE time on" 02-Mon-2026;
- Dubai Airports: All flight operations at Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central (Al Maktoum International Airport) "are suspended until further notice. Passengers must not travel to the airport and are advised to contact their airline directly for the latest flight updates". Dubai Airports "confirms that a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained";
- Abu Dhabi Airports: "Authorities in Abu Dhabi are responding to an incident resulting from the interception of a drone that targeted Zayed International Airport. The interception led to falling debris, which resulted in one fatality of an Asian national and seven injuries". [more - original PR - Dubai Airports] [more - original PR - Emirates - II] [more - original PR - Etihad - III]