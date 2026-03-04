4-Mar-2026 12:29 PM
UAE airlines, airports and civil aviation authority update airspace closure and limited services
UAE General Authority of Civil Aviation, Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Air Arabia, Dubai Airports and Abu Dhabi Airports, via their official websites and social media accounts, confirmed (03-Mar-2026) the following updates for UAE services as of 03-Mar-2026:
- UAE General Authority of Civil Aviation: "Regional contingency plans have been activated in coordination with GCC Member States and ICAO, in line with established crisis response frameworks. Current operational capacity: Up to 48 flights per hour through designated emergency routes, with the ability to increase gradually in line with safety assessments";
- Emirates Airline: "All scheduled Emirates flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until 23:59 UAE time on [04-Mar-2026], due to airspace closures across the region. Emirates continues to operate a limited number of passenger repatriation and freighter flights on" 03/04-Mar-2026;
- Etihad Airways: "All Etihad Airways' scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi remain suspended until 14:00 UAE time on" 05-Mar-2026. "Some repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights may operate in coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals";
- flydubai: "flydubai's schedule has partially resumed on [03-Mar-2026], with limited flights operating from Terminals 2 and 3 at Dubai International Airport";
- Air Arabia: "Flights to and from the UAE are temporarily suspended until 15:00 UAE time on" 04-Mon-2026. Flights to Lebanon, Jordan, Syria and Iraq are suspended until 05-Mar-2026;
- Dubai Airports: "We urge you not to come to the airport unless your airline has contacted you with a confirmed departure time";
- Abu Dhabi Airports: "Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport unless they hold a confirmed ticket and have been explicitly advised by their airline to do so. Access to the airport will be restricted to confirmed travellers only". [more - original PR - Emirates] [more - original PR - Etihad - II] [more - original PR - flydubai - III]