Kuwait DGCA prohibits entry of pax from 31 countries
Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), via its official Twitter account, announced (02-Aug-2020) non Kuwaiti passengers of all nationalities are prohibited from entering Kuwait if they are arriving from India, Iran, China, Brazil, Colombia, Armenia, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Syria, Spain, Singapore, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Iraq, Mexico, Indonesia, Chile, Pakistan, Egypt, Lebanon, Hong Kong, Italy, North Macedonia, Moldova, Panama, Peru, Serbia, Montenegro, the Dominican Republic or Kosovo, whether arriving directly from these countries or transiting through from other countries. If transiting through prohibited countries, passengers must settle in non prohibited countries for a period of 14 days before before being permitted to enter Kuwait, and provide a PCR test which proves negative and is valid for 72 hours.