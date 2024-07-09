Europe-India aviation: healthy growth, but potential still untapped
The market between Europe and India took a hit a year before the COVID-19 crisis - the former market leader Jet Airways ceased operations in Apr-2019. It has recovered well from both challenges.
Seat capacity between Europe and India in the week of 1-Jul-2024 was 21% above its level of six years ago in 2018. There are 18 airlines operating in Jul-2024, which is a net increase of four since Jul-2018 (when Jet Airways was still active).
India is only Europe's number four long haul market, and is much smaller than the top three - namely, the USA, Canada and China.
Europe-India has been the fastest growing of these four markets from Europe since 2018, but is still little more than half the size of Europe-China (despite India's population being very similar to China's).
Subject to accommodation by infrastructure and bilaterals, the level of untapped demand offers potential for further strong growth in nonstop services from Europe to India.
