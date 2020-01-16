Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 16-Jan-2020

World Economic Forum: Global risk perceptions have shifted from the economy to the environment

16-Jan-2020 10:01

World Economic Forum (WEF) released (15-Jan-2020) its Global Risks Report, reporting all five of the top risks by likelihood, and three by impact are climate-related. The WEF noted that the global risk landscape "seems to be changing faster than our ability to manage it" and there has been a "drastic and relatively quick shift in risk perceptions" from economic to environmental. WEF stated there are four trends that explain why risk perceptions have shifted so drastically:

Climate change is a priority for youth, with 90% of younger community leader respondents believing that "extreme heat", "destruction of ecosystems" and "health impacted by pollution" will worsen in 2020. They also rate the impact of these events as extreme and imminent;

Exposure to better information, with the release of more accurate climate-change data in recent years;

Direct contact with climate change, with extreme weather events having hit every continent and the frequency of natural disasters increasing to one per week. As a result, more people are feeling the impacts of climate change, many of whom are in regions of the world that were previously unaffected;

Internalisation of economic stagnation, as years of overcoming economic hardship may have led respondents to believe that economic risks can be weathered in a way that climate change cannot.Moreover, newer generations may no longer see a precarious economy as a risk, but simply as a reality.

WEF stated that in the near future, immediate economic and political concerns could arise, but they should not fully displace ongoing environmental risks from our perceptions.

Original report: 15 years of risk: from economic collapse to planetary devastation

Risk perception has shifted from the economy to the climate.

Greater knowledge and experience of climate change prompted the shift.

Short-termism could create blind spots and limit integrated efforts to mitigate risks. The global risk landscape seems to be changing faster than our ability to manage it. When the World Economic Forum first launched the Global Risks Perception Survey (GRPS) in 2006, economic risks filled most of the top spots by likelihood and impact. Fifteen years and a Great Recession later, the world economy is again facing serious obstacles – inequality, protectionism and slowdown – yet economic risks have moved away from the survey’s spotlight. In this year’s Global Risks Report – the 15th edition – all five of the top risks by likelihood, and three by impact are climate-related. Never before has one issue dominated the survey in this way, not even through the 2008 – 2009 financial crisis, when economic concerns occupied at most three out of the five top spots by likelihood, and four by impact. What can explain this marked shift in risk perception – from economic to climate – even though many economic risks remain? Examining the shift in risk perceptions Four trends can explain why risk perceptions have shifted so drastically: 1) Climate change is a priority for youth The world’s young people are tremendously concerned about the fate of the planet. Ninety percent of respondents to the GRPS from the Forum’s Global Shapers Community – younger community leaders – believe that “extreme heat”, “destruction of ecosystems” and “health impacted by pollution” will worsen in 2020. They also rate the impact of these events as extreme and imminent. Young people have made their voices heard across the world, not only using social media, but using their feet and their ballot papers. Last year, millions of schoolchildren participated in climate strikes worldwide, young Europeans were decisive in the Greens’ parliamentary election success, and recent polling suggests environmental policy will be pivotal for young Americans in the 2020 elections. This generation’s activism has likely influenced global risk perceptions. 2) Exposure to better information More accurate climate-change data has been released in recent years. The IPBES Global Assessment Report on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, a landmark assessment of the state of the planet, was released in May 2019. Similarly, the Met Office Hadley Centre’s HadSST4 dataset, the most widely used source of sea surface temperature data, was updated just last year to show that oceans have warmed more than previously estimated. Both warned of a much more dire future for the planet – and a shorter timeframe to avert it. 3) Direct contact with climate change Extreme weather events have hit every continent and the frequency of natural disasters has increased to one per week. Over the past few years, Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom have seen record-breaking heatwaves; fierce wildfires have blazed through Australia, Canada, Chile, Spain and the US; while Bangladesh, India, Thailand and Sri Lanka have registered severe and longer droughts. As a result, more people are feeling the impacts of climate change, many of whom are in regions of the world that were previously unaffected. 4) Internalization of economic stagnation Years of overcoming economic hardship may have led respondents to believe that economic risks can be weathered in a way that climate change cannot. After all, the 2010s were the slowest post-crisis period in terms of growth since the 1970s – the world economy has been stuck at approximately 3% growth since the Great Recession. Moreover, newer generations may no longer see a precarious economy as a risk, but simply as a reality. For example, Americans born between 1980 and 1989 are 34% less well off than earlier generations, 67% of young Latin Americans have experienced financial instability, and those in their 30s in the United Kingdom are “the first post-war cohort not to at least start working-age life with higher incomes than their predecessors”. The environmental wager It is no doubt welcome news that stakeholders are worried about the fate of the planet. It means there is increased awareness of the grave threats of environmental degradation; which hopefully will translate into more ambitious climate action. However, the drastic and relatively quick shift in risk perceptions – from economic to environmental in the GRPS – is potentially troubling. Because environmental and economic risks are inextricably linked, risk perceptions that account for only one over the other mean blind spots may be arising and integrated mitigation efforts may be lacking. The stable – albeit sluggish – economy of the past decade has incentivized the development of green practices, but years of progress could be offset by a tougher economic context. The global economy is showing signs of a slowdown that could last for many years, and if stakeholders view economic and environmental risks as distinct, there is a higher likelihood that short-termism will take hold as creating opportunities for economic advancement becomes more pressing. In the near future, immediate economic and political concerns could arise, but they should not fully displace ongoing environmental risks from our perceptions.

Etihad Airways targets zero net carbon emissions by 2050

Etihad Airways committed (15-Jan-2020) to a minimum target of zero net carbon emissions by 2050 and to halve its 2019 net emission levels by 2035. The company's environmental targets will be achieved through a mix of internal initiatives, collaboration with industry partners and the adoption of a comprehensive programme of relevant carbon offsets, to be developed with specific focus on the requirements of the UAEand markets served by the airline.

Etihad Airways Group CEO Tony Douglas said the "global focus on the environment and the urgency of reducing carbon emissions has never been greater" and the airline is "taking an active role in reducing the impact of aviation on the environment through initiatives ranging from optimised fuel management to sustainable financing practices".

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, today committed to a minimum target of zero net carbon emissions by 2050 and halving of its 2019 net emission levels by 2035.

Lufthansa Group to increase fuel efficiency by 1.5% in 2020

Lufthansa Group senior director sales Gulf, Afghanistan and Pakistan Heinrich Lange said the group's responsibility for being at the "forefront of sustainable development" in aviation is "growing" (Al Bawaba, 15-Jan-2020).

He added: "2020 represents a major juncture in our journey to sustainability as we aim to increase fuel efficiency by 1.5% this year... We remain committed to exploring new avenues to bring our aviation sustainability drive to all our markets including the Middle East".

Hi Fly targets carbon neutrality by end of 2021

Hi Fly CEO Paulo Mirpuri said the carrier plans to achieve carbon neutrality by the end of 2021 (Simple Flying, 15-Jan-2020). Mr Mirpuri added the target will be achieved by operating more efficient aircraft, investing in new technology and developing an ocean based emissions offset programme.

Mr Mirpuri said the new technology is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 10% for each aircraft.

Regional Jet OÜ to save paper as part of Paper free Cockpit project

Regional Jet OÜ, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (15-Jan-2020) plans to save two tonnes of paper or an equivalent to 50 trees in 2020, as part of its Paper free Cockpit project. Marketing and communications director Toomas Uibo said: "Aviation Industry is responsible for 2% to 3% of all the world's CO2 emissions, and any company with a sense of social responsibility should be doing everything it can to make its ecological footprint as small as possible".

VINCI commits to 40% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030, carbon neutrality in 2050

VINCI Group committed (15-Jan-2020) all its business divisions to achieve a 40% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality in 2050. Across its airport division specifically, this includes installation of photovoltaic power plants for electricity self-consumption in airports and engaging in deploying the environmental policy AirPact on all the airports in its network.

This will reduce VINCI AIrports' direct environmental impacts by halving greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption, cut plant-protection products and waste to landfill as well as optimise the impact of its clients' activity.

40% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030

Alignment with the 2050 carbon neutrality commitment made by France as part of the Paris Climate Agreement

Commitments to boost the circular economy and preserve natural environments The VINCI Group is mobilizing all its business divisions to define an ambitious environmental strategy. 2019 was devoted to identifying actions likely to improve the Group's environmental performance in three areas: greenhouse gas emissions, resource preservation by developing the circular economy and conservation of natural environments. This strategy mobilised all of VINCI's operational entities. The factors of progress and transformative investments identified make it possible to:

- define a trajectory aimed at reaching carbon neutrality in 2050, with a first milestone of a 40% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030 compared to 2018, as concerns direct impacts. This ambitious target is compatible with a trajectory for maintaining the rise in global temperature to 2 degrees maximum by the end of the century.

- systematically roll out the recycling and reuse policy, working on both materials supply and demand for each activity stream.

- adopt a "zero net loss" of biodiversity target in the framework of the "Avoid, Reduce, Offset" approach.

- strive to improve the indirect carbon footprint generated by the activities of suppliers, partners and customers. For VINCI's own activities, implementing this shared ambition will involve an investment programme amounting to several hundreds of millions of euros, through actions such as: Vehicles and site machinery

- Accelerated replacement of light and utility vehicle fleets by electric or less carbon-intensive vehicles

- Experimentation with hydrogen and biogas-type fuels for utility vehicles

- Replacement of part of the site machinery fleet by hybrid machinery, promotion of eco-driving practices and installation of continuous consumption-tracking sensors Buildings

- Conduct of diagnostic studies on the Group's operational buildings inventory with a view to introducing energy efficiency actions: renovation, LED relamping, temperature regulation

- Anticipation of regulations through the eco-design of buildings approaches

- Development of high energy and environmental performance worksite facilities, notably timber-based Energy transformation

- Replacement of heavy fuel oil and coal by natural gas or renewable-source gas in asphalt-mixing plants

- Replacement of the fossil energy used in binder storage facilities by electricity

- Installation of photovoltaic power plants for electricity self-consumption in airports Preservation of natural environments

- Replacement of plant protection products by mechanical or powered weed-cutters

- Tracking of water consumption through across-the-board installation of individual meters

- Development of earthworks techniques that reduce the quantity of water required to sprinkle vehicle tracks by 40% Furthermore, to enable alignment with the 2 degree trajectory of maintaining the rise in global temperature to 2 degrees maximum defined by the Paris Climate Agreement, VINCI is engaged in research and development actions and scientific and technological partnerships, notably with ParisTech. The Group's innovation policy focuses primarily on the environment, acting through the Group's business activities and Leonard, the Groups'foresight and innovation platform, notably through intrapreneurship and start-up nurturing programmes. Over and above the action plans developed for each of its own activity streams, VINCI also undertakes to work on improving the indirect carbon footprint generated by the activities of its suppliers, partners and customers. - VINCI Autoroutes, for instance, is leading a "Low-carbon motorway" project, which consists of massive decarbonation of each km travelled through solutions linked to reduction of vehicle emissions (electric vehicles, hydrogen-powered vehicles, etc.), practices (densification of road mobility: carpooling, buses, etc.) and coordination of transport modes (development of intermodality and the infrastructure facilitating it). - Again in the concessions business, VINCI Airports is engaged in deploying the environmental policy AirPact on all the airports in its network, which, above and beyond reduction of its direct environmental impacts (halving of greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption, zero use of plant-protection products and zero waste to landfill), involves proactive actions to optimise the impact of its clients' activity. In the construction sector, VINCI entities have also initiated many different approaches:

- experimental initiatives upstream of the future environmental regulation concerning buildings (Energy Positive and Carbon Reduction – E+C-)

- recourse to very low-carbon concretes and decarbonated recycled materials

- development of innovative environmental solutions, such as:

· the "100% recycled road" patented by Eurovia;

· Power Road®, an innovation that captures solar energy, stores it underground and reuses it to de-ice the road network or supply heat to buildings located in the vicinity;

· Oxygen®, developed by VINCI Construction France, an eco-engagement providing a performance and assistance guarantee for building users;

· Hub Energy, an energy-tracking tool applying know-how (energy diagnostics and audits, monitoring, optimisation, etc.) in energy performance contracts. As part of the deployment of its environmental ambitions, VINCI commits to communicating every six months on the progress made in its action plan. "With the deployment of its new environmental ambitions, VINCI today commits to developing concrete solutions that help improve the living environment to serve inhabitants, while also reducing the impact of its own activities. It is our responsibility as a leading economic actor and it is also a guarantee of the continued survival and acceptability of our business activities", said Isabelle Spiegel, Environment director for VINCI.

Swedavia: it is 'absolutely essential' to develop infrastructure adapted to fossil-free aviation

Swedavia, commenting on plans to develop a third parallel runway at Stockholm Arlanda Airport, argued (15-Jan-2020) it is "absolutely essential" to develop solutions and infrastructure adapted to the fossil-free aviation of the future, and that runway capacity is "important in this context".

It noted the trend towards electric-powered aircraft will lead to a more varied fleet of aircraft, adding electric aircraft operating shorter distances will eventually coexist with jet aircraft that run on biofuels and serve longer distances

