Etihad Airways to expand network to 58 destinations in Jul/Aug-2020

Etihad Airways announced (07-Jul-2020) plans to expand service from Abu Dhabi to 58 destinations in Jul-2020 and Aug-2020. "We are delighted to announce the gradual expansion of normal scheduled services to more cities across our global network", stated Etihad Aviation Group CEO Tony Douglas, adding: "By August we aim to operate approximately 45% of our pre-COVID capacity". He noted the carrier will continue to operate special flights, but its focus is "now to build the network back up on markets that have opened up". Subject to government approvals, Etihad plans to offer summer service to the following destinations:

"Over the last few months, we have seized every opportunity to improve our processes, review our product offering, and to undertake the biggest fleet maintenance programme in our history", stated Mr Douglas. [more - original PR]