Edinburgh seeks UK first US border pre-clearance airport title: part one – ten years and waiting

Even though immigration ‘pre-clearance’ into the US for transport passengers has existed for over a century, there has been very slow progress in implementing it globally more recently.

Passengers availing of pre-clearance formalities have their passports checked by US immigration officials and cleared by US customs for entry into the United States at their departure airport. Passengers are not subject to further check, because flights arrive at domestic rather than international terminals at US airports.

The 15 existing airports that benefit from pre-clearance, including two in the Republic of Ireland, have not been added to for many years.

Now it seems that Edinburgh Airport in Scotland, which was first proposed in 2012 but which only became a formal candidate several years later, may overtake London Heathrow and Manchester airports in the race to be the first UK airport in the scheme.

But for all the benefits of the arrangement (as Dublin Airport in particular would testify to), there are pitfalls along the road, including security, user satisfaction (meaning airlines as well as passengers), and funding issues.

This two-part report examines the benefits and disadvantages. This is part one.