Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 28-Apr-2022

"Trip.com is committed to providing travellers with more sustainable travel options. Through our collaboration with Etihad, who have a strong commitment to sustainable travel, we are able to offer free flight offsetting to Trip.com users around the world for this exciting campaign," commented CT OOI, Director of International Air Ticketing Business, Trip.com Group, on the latest cooperation between Trip.com and Etihad. "We are eager to collaborate with partners, like Etihad, to educate travellers and partners on sustainability."

"Our Corporate Conscious Choices programme has been designed to facilitate and enable our corporate partners and guests to easily make sustainable choices when they fly," said Martin Drew, SVP of Global Sales and Cargo, Etihad Airways. "Through our partnership with Trip.com we're able to achieve this in two ways, first by allowing Trip.com to meet its own sustainability goals, and secondly by extending the programme to guests booking their travel through the platform. This is the reason we built the programme and is an example of effective collaboration to expand sustainable travel opportunities for our guests."

Qatar Airways launched (21-Apr-2022) a voluntary carbon offset programme, enabling corporate and trade clients to offset their emissions with a growing range of verified renewable energy projects.

The initiative uses IATA industry best practice for calculating CO2 emissions and is designed to offer a simplified and customisable solution for passengers via a dedicated web platform. [more - original PR]

Reaffirming the Group’s ambition on Earth Day 2022 to reach the climate targets while driving innovation

DOHA, Qatar – Qatar Airways today launched a voluntary carbon offset programme for corporate customers. This initiative will enable corporate and trade clients to offset their own carbon emissions via a dedicated web portal at any time before or after a flight.

The Qatar Airways voluntary carbon offset programme allows its corporate clients to offset or reduce the carbon emissions associated with their business travel, and empowers them to make sustainable choices. With this, companies work towards their sustainability goals while they collaborate with the global airline to advance their carbon neutrality goals.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “Building a long-term sustainable aviation industry requires coordinated efforts, and businesses play an important role in building more environmentally friendly and more sustainable air travel. We are happy to provide an opportunity for our corporate clients to voluntarily offset the carbon footprint of corporate trips through recognised projects that help both communities and the environment, and encourage them to make carbon offsetting part of their carbon management plan. This further supports the Qatar Airways Group's goal to strengthen our environmental sustainability efforts and enhances our leadership position in the aviation industry.”

Built on a partnership with the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA), the leading programme provides Qatar Airways’ customers a customised environmental solution with the assurance that the credits bought to offset these emissions are from projects delivering independently verified carbon reductions, as well as wider environmental and social benefits. This new programme reaffirms our industry’s ambition to reach our climate targets while we drive innovation and bring other social, environmental or economic benefits.

This new programme uses the IATA industry best practice for calculating CO2 emissions, and it has been designed to simplify the process for our customers, offering them innovative solutions towards achieving their environmental commitments on climate change. Initial emissions will be offset with a leading renewable energy project with additional verified projects to be included in the near future.

Since 2020, the Qatar Airways’ Voluntary Carbon Offsetting Programme has been contributing with the Fatanpur Wind Farm project located in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, consisting of 54 wind turbines, which generate a combined output of 108 MW, and avoids 210,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year. The support for the Fatanpur project not only reduces global carbon emissions, it also provides employment opportunities; delivers improved education through providing materials and expertise to nearby schools; and supports a mobile medical unit – enabling improved healthcare to the local community.

In November 2020, Qatar Airways announced the official launch of its voluntary carbon offset programme for passengers. Subsequently in November 2021, Qatar Airways Cargo, the freight division of Qatar Airways Group, also launched its new voluntary carbon offsetting programme for air cargo shipments, becoming the first cargo carrier to join the IATA CO2NNECT platform and the first airline in the world to make a carbon transaction through the IATA Aviation Carbon Exchange (ACE) via IATA Clearing House (ICH).

As one of the world’s leading airline, Qatar Airways is committed in its efforts collaborate with the industry stakeholders to address carbon emissions, and allow its customers to easily incorporate carbon-neutral business practices into their overall corporate strategy.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was recently announced as the ‘Airline of the Year’ at the 2021 World Airline Awards, managed by the international air transport rating organisation, Skytrax. It was also named ‘World’s Best Business Class’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Lounge’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Airline Seat’, ‘World’s Best Business Class Onboard Catering’ and ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’. The airline continues to stand alone at the top of the industry having won the main prize for an unprecedented sixth time (2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021). Qatar Airways recognises the importance of environmental sustainability in aviation. We are committed to being at the forefront and working in collaboration with our global and regional partners on achieving the industry’s decarbonisation goals.

dnata further enhances sustainability through investment in solar energy at Changi Airport

dnata installed (21-Apr-2022) a 3.5 megawatt peak rooftop solar power system across its operations at Singapore Changi Airport, including cargo and catering facilities.

The rooftop power plant comprises over 6500 individual solar panels and will generate more than 4300 megawatt hours of green power per year, enabling dnata to reduce its electricity related carbon emissions by 20% p/a in Singapore. [more - original PR]

•Rooftop power plant to reduce air services provider’s electricity-related carbon emissions by 20% in Singapore

•Initiative is part of dnata’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint by 20% by 2024 globally

dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, continues to invest in infrastructure and equipment to further improve resource efficiency globally. The company has installed a 3.5 megawatt-peak rooftop solar power system across its operations, including its cargo and catering facilities, at Changi Airport (SIN). The rooftop power plant comprises of over 6,500 individual solar panels and will generate more than 4,300 megawatt hours of green power a year, enabling dnata to reduce its electricity-related carbon emissions by 20% annually in Singapore.

David Barker, dnata’s Divisional Senior Vice President for Airport Operations, said: “We are committed to reducing our carbon footprint to ensure the highest possible level of environmental efficiency across our operations. The inauguration of the solar power system in Singapore marks a significant milestone in our efforts to make dnata’s operations even more sustainable and reduce our carbon footprint by 20% in the next two years globally.”

Jen Tan, Head of Integrated Solutions (Singapore & Southeast Asia) and Renewables (Indonesia), Sembcorp Industries, said: “We have a proven track record in rooftop photovoltaic solutions for the aerospace and aviation industry and the completion of this project solidifies our position. We are pleased to help dnata take their first step towards reducing their carbon footprint, and we look forward to exploring more innovative green solutions with them in the future.”

In recent years dnata has significantly invested in infrastructure, equipment and process improvement to further improve operational efficiency with a strategic objective of reducing its carbon footprint globally by 20% by 2024. dnata replaced and refurbished ground support equipment at airports to decrease engine emissions, invested in facilities that incorporate the latest carbon reduction initiatives in design and operation, and embedded its environmental framework across its broad-spanning Travel businesses, aiming to empower customers to make better travel choices.

In Singapore, dnata took initiatives to reduce food waste across its catering operations and replaced a number of its ground support equipment (GSE) and forklifts with hybrid or electric alternatives, while refurbishing selected GSE where appropriate to extend life cycles, reduce waste and update them to the latest safety and quality standards. Most recently, dnata has added 44 electric baggage tractors to its GSE fleet at Changi Airport.

Globally, dnata offers quality and reliable ground handling, cargo, catering and retail services at over 120 airports in 19 countries. In Singapore, the company serves more than 50 airline customers with a team of 1,100 highly-trained employees.

Aeroporti di Roma launches Pact for Decarbonising Air Transport open initiative

Aeroporti di Roma, in collaboration with Politecnico di Milano, launched (21-Apr-2022) the Pact for Decarbonising Air Transport, an open initiative aiming to involve "all relevant actors" to define a shared roadmap to achieving the aviation industry's sustainability objectives. Participants in the initiative will analyse areas including: Development of sustainable aviation fuels and necessary infrastructures;

Renewable energy sources;

Efficient aircraft development;

Implementation of integrated air-rail intermodality. Aeroporti di Roma CEO Marco Troncone said the decarbonisation of air transport is "a key challenge for which the sector can and must be ready", adding: "However, the complexity of the path, which is also characterised by still immature technological solutions or by currently prohibitive costs, requires careful reflection. An analysis phase is therefore necessary, which rests on solid technical foundations, which translates wishes into concrete action plans with challenging but realistic stages, which guarantees consistency of the targets with what science indicates to us as necessary and really feasible and, lastly, which define the necessary framework of policies to support the transition". [more - original PR] Original report: THE PACT FOR DECARBONISING AIR TRANSPORT HAS BEEN DRAWN UP: COMPANIES, INSTITUTIONS, UNIVERSITIES TOGETHER TO DEFINE THE SECTOR’S SUSTAINABILITY ROAD MAP Rome, 21 April 2022 - To define the road map to achieve the sustainability objectives of the air transport sector. This is aim of the Pact for Decarbonising Air Transport promoted by Aeroporti di Roma with the scientific support of the Politecnico di Milano which will present the results of the research “Sustainability in the air transport sector” in July, at an event that has the patronage of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility and with the support of the National Agency for Civil Aviation (ENAC). The Pact comprises a Steering Committee to which representatives of institutions, trade associations, large Italian companies and associations for sustainability are adhering. The Pact has been drawn up to give a radical change to the achievement of sustainability objectives in the air transport sector in the context of SDGs and the 2030 Agenda and, in this context, the goal of Net Zero Emissions by 2050. Air transport produces approximately 2% of global CO2 emissions, but is nevertheless strongly committed to achieving ever higher levels of sustainability and to reducing its emissions. Considering that the aeronautics sector is a central element for economic and social development on a global level, which cannot be done without, as clearly highlighted during the pandemic, there is a clear need to define a path that makes it compatible development of global connectivity and environmental protection. The Observatory will therefore gather and disseminate scientific knowledge by rationalising resources and skills in different Italian sectors and academic realities that are an active part of the decarbonisation process, with the aim of providing concrete answers to a series of questions that the sector must ask itself and which needs to be replicate in the most rigorous way possible, such as defining the methodological context in which to pursue “science-based” objectives, identifying the time limits for implementing the identified solutions, outlining the necessary interventions to ensure operational practicability, technological and economic within precise European and national regulatory frameworks. “Amongst its institutional mandates,” declared the President of ENAC, State Lawyer Pierluigi Di Palma “ENAC also has attention towards environmental protection. The entire aeronautical system is vital for development and, therefore, its regulation in terms of sustainability is necessary and cannot be postponed to contribute to the reconciliation between air transport and the environment. The decarbonisation of air transport, promoted by Aeroporti di Roma thanks to the support of the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility and with the participation of ENAC, must see all the players in the sector committed to pursuing the best and most innovative solutions to protect needs of citizens, indeed guaranteeing the sustainable growth of the sector in compliance with the international commitments undertaken by Italy”. ““The decarbonisation of air transport” said Marco Troncone, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma “is a key challenge for which the sector can and must be ready. However, the complexity of the path, which is also characterised by still immature technological solutions or by currently prohibitive costs, requires careful reflection. An analysis phase is therefore necessary, which rests on solid technical foundations, which translates wishes into concrete action plans with challenging but realistic stages, which guarantees consistency of the targets with what science indicates to us as necessary and really feasible and, lastly, which define the necessary framework of policies to support the transition. To this end, the Pact for Decarbonising Air Transport is an open initiative that aims to involve all relevant actors to define a shared roadmap”. “Within the next few years,” emphasised Alfredo Altavilla, Executive President of Ita Airways “our sector will be committed to carrying out an ambitious technological and cultural transformation, with the aim of achieving the highest levels of sustainability and decarbonisation. We are therefore pleased to be part of this important initiative and to be able to contribute to the definition of innovative actions that will enable Italian air transport to achieve the objectives of reducing its emissions, whilst preserving the competitiveness of the industry. ITA Airways has already started the path towards a more sustainable future through the renewal of its fleet, with the gradual introduction of modern and environment-friendly aircraft, equipped with innovative technologies, which will make it possible to reduce, over the 2022-2026 plan, CO2 emissions by 750 thousand tonnes”. As part of the Observatory, all the initiatives available to reduce emissions in the sector will therefore be analysed and assessed organically, including, for instance, the development of sustainable fuels and the necessary infrastructures, the use of energy from renewable sources, new technologies. for aircraft propulsion, the implementation of integrated rail-air intermodality in all of its aspects - from infrastructural, commercial and passenger services. In this context, the transitional compensation measures to be used pending the full implementation of the solutions identified will also be assessed. The Pact provides for the development of academic research curated by the Energy&Strategy del Politecnico di Milano group, the contents of which will be discussed in some thematic working tables in which the Steering Committee will take part. Antonio Lobosco, Chief Operating Officer: “in order to cope with the increase in GHG emissions, the European Union has set decarbonisation targets with different time horizons (e.g., 2020, 2030, 2050), reported in various regulatory measures such as the Climate Energy Package (-20% of GHG in 2020 compared with 1990) and the Green New Deal (-55% of GHG in 2030 compared with 1990). The ultimate goal is to achieve zero emissions by 2050. In this context, the “Fit for 55” package of measures will be discussed by the Council and the European Parliament in the coming months. The latter also includes some measures aimed at air transport, including the progressive increase of the emission reduction target by 2030 from 43% (current ETS target) to 61% (compared with 2005 values) and the ReFuelEU Aviation Initiative, to introduce the use of “"Sustainable Aviation Fuel” and “Synthetic Aviation Fuel” in aircraft”.

Expedia Group reports 90% of travellers look for sustainable options when booking travel

Expedia Group released (21-Apr-2022) its Sustainable Travel study. Key details include:

90% of travellers look for sustainable options when booking travel;

70% of travellers feel overwhelmed when navigating options and making the best choices to be a more sustainable traveller;

70% of travellers are willing to sacrifice some element of convenience to travel more sustainably;

75% of travellers would choose a destination, accommodation, or transportation option that supports the local community and culture, even if it was more expensive;

50% of travellers want to see more sustainability information from destinations, tourism boards, or visitor resource groups;

When planning a trip, recommendations for locally owned business, restaurants, and transportation options that have lower environmental impact is the leading type of sustainable travel information customers seek.

The study was conducted in partnership with Wakefield Research and surveyed 11,000 adults from Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, UK, and US. [more - original PR]

Original report: 90% of Consumers Look for Sustainable Options when Booking Travel According to Expedia Research

New research released today by Expedia Group Media Solutions reveals that although 90% of consumers look for sustainable options when booking, 70% feel overwhelmed with navigating options and making the best choices to be a more sustainable traveler.



New research released today by Expedia Group Media Solutions reveals that although 90% of consumers look for sustainable options when booking, 70% feel overwhelmed with navigating options and making the best choices to be a more sustainable traveler.

Additional insights from the recently released Sustainable Travel study from Expedia Group Media Solutions:

The Price of Sustainable Travel

Nearly 70% of consumers are willing to sacrifice some element of convenience in order to travel more sustainably.

Nearly 3 in 4 travelers would choose a destination, lodging, or transportation option that supports the local community and culture, even if it was more expensive.

Opportunities in Sustainable Travel

Half of travelers want to see more sustainability information from destinations, tourism boards, or visitor resource groups.

Recommendations for locally owned businesses and restaurants ​and transportation options that have lower environmental impact is the leading type of sustainable travel information consumers want to see when planning a trip.

Key Takeaways

Travel brands should make sustainable travel information easier to understand and show the value and impact of responsible travel choices.

Travelers want to know that travel brands are committed to sustainability, not just checking a box.

For additional global insights on traveler attitudes, values, and motivations in making conscientious choices, download the full Sustainable Travel study and stay tuned for additional regional insights.

Research Methodology

Conducted in partnership with Wakefield Research, the study included an online survey of 11,000 representative, general population adults ages 18+ in 11 global markets – Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, the UK, and U.S. – fielded between February 11 and March 6, 2022.

Expedia Group is reaffirming its commitment to the planet by joining two initiatives focused on accelerating a more environmentally responsible tourism industry.

Expedia Group has joined the Travalyst Coalition in support of its mission to empower travelers with better information and encourage travel providers to improve the sustainability of their offerings. Additionally, Expedia Group has become a proud signatory of the Glasgow Declaration for Climate Action in Tourism, committing to deliver plans aligned with the pathways to support cutting emissions in half over the next decade and reach Net Zero emissions as soon as possible before 2050.

“As Expedia Group moves our sustainability strategy forward, we are committed to taking action to address climate change and working across our industry and with a range of partners to shape a more sustainable travel and tourism sector,” said Aditi Mohapatra, Vice President of Global Social Impact and Sustainability, Expedia Group. “Travelers are looking for ways to minimize their environmental footprint while traveling, and to make a positive impact on the destinations and communities they visit. And they are increasingly turning to our platform for inspiration and guidance to inform their decisions. By joining these two critical industry collaborations, the Travalyst Coalition and Glasgow Declaration for Climate Action in Tourism, Expedia Group is aligning our business towards a Net Zero future.”

Expedia Group is aligned with the Travalyst Coalition’s goal for the industry to educate travelers about greener choices. The Travalyst Coalition is convening some of the world’s largest travel and tourism platforms and service providers, like Expedia Group, to collaboratively tackle one of the greatest challenges the industry faces – how to provide robust yet accessible information on sustainability.

Sally Davey, CEO, Travalyst, says: “We are thrilled to welcome Expedia Group to the Travalyst Coalition. Since its inception, Travalyst’s mission has been to transform travel into a wholly positive industry. Driven by data and the core belief that travel is a force for good, Expedia Group’s commitment, platforms and data will enable Travalyst to help more travelers and travel providers make better choices for themselves and the planet.”

By becoming a signatory to the Glasgow Declaration on Climate Action in Tourism, Expedia Group commits to deliver and begin implementing its climate action plans within 12 months. The Declaration unites travel and tourism behind a common set of pathways for climate action, aligning the sector with global commitments and catalyzing collaborative solutions to the many challenges facing businesses and destinations globally.

In support, Expedia Group will:

Align plans with the five pathways of the Declaration (Measure, Decarbonize, Regenerate, Collaborate, Finance) to accelerate and coordinate climate action in tourism

Report publicly on an annual basis on progress against interim and long-term targets, as well as on actions being taken, and

Work in a collaborative spirit, sharing good practices and solutions, and disseminate information to encourage additional organizations to become signatories and support one another to reach targets as quickly as possible.

Zurab Pololikasvili, Secretary-General, World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), says: “UNWTO is proud to welcome Expedia Group as a signatory of the Glasgow Declaration. As a major online travel platform, Expedia Group can play a key role in influencing both tourists and tourist service providers to change their behaviour for the better and scale up climate action across tourism.”

Expedia Group views collaboration like this as an effective way to have a multiplier effect across the travel industry. To better serve travelers and accelerate the travel industry’s sustainability journey, Expedia Group powers its partners’ commitment to sustainable tourism by sharing insights, leveraging data solutions and forging partnerships, enabling relevant sustainability content across its platform.

An example of how this is brought to life is Expedia Group’s partnership with UNESCO on the UNESCO Sustainable Travel Pledge to promote sustainable travel, community resilience and heritage conservation globally. To date, more than 9,000 properties across over 60 countries have become part of the UNESCO Pledge demonstrating that more and more travel businesses are willing to make concrete and transparent commitments to sustainability as the threat of climate change becomes more real by the day.