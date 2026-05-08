8-May-2026 10:58 AM
Airbus reports 28 commercial aircraft orders and 66 deliveries for Apr-2026
Airbus reported (07-May-2026) the following commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for Apr-2026:
- Gross orders: 28 aircraft;
- Deliveries: 66 aircraft to 38 customers;
- Aegean Airlines: One A321neo;
- AerCap: One A320neo (Azerbaijan Airlines);
- AirAsia: One A321neo (AirAsia X);
- Air Arabia: One A320neo;
- Air China: One A319neo and one A321neo;
- Air France: One A220-300;
- CALC: One A320neo (Hainan Airlines);
- CDB Leasing: One A321neo (Jet2.com);
- China Eastern Airlines: One A321neo;
- China Southern Airlines: One A320neo;
- CIT Leasing: One A330-900 (STARLUX Airlines);
- CMB Financial Leasing: One A320neo (Transavia France);
- Delta Air Lines: One A220-300 and two A321neos;
- easyJet: Two A321neos;
- Emirates: One A350-900;
- Etihad Airways: One A350-1000;
- Frontier Airlines: Two A320neos and two A321neos;
- Iberia: One A321neo;
- ICBC Leasing: One A320neo (flyadeal);
- IndiGo: One A320neo and four A321neos;
- ITA Airways: One A330-900;
- JetBlue: One A220-300;
- Korean Air: One A321neo;
- LATAM Airlines Group: One A320neo (group) and one A320neo (LATAM Airlines Brasil);
- Macquarie Financial Holdings: One A220-300 (airBaltic);
- NAS Aviation Services: One A320neo (Loong Air) and one A321neo (Thai Airways);
- Pegasus Airlines: One A321neo;
- Qantas Airways: Two A321neos (Qantas) and one A321neo (Jetstar Airways);
- SAS: One A320neo and one A350-900;
- Shenzhen Airlines: Two A320neos;
- SMBC Aviation Capital: One A220-300 (Animawings), one A320neo (Nouvelair Tunisie), one A321neo (Air Canada), one A321neo (Condor), two A321neos (Royal Jordanian) and one A321neo (Thai Airways);
- SWISS: One A320neo;
- TAP Air Portugal: One A320neo;
- Transavia France: Two A320neos;
- Turkish Airlines: One A321neo and one A350-900;
- VietJet Air: One A321neo;
- Volaris: One A320neo and one A321neo;
- Wizz Air: Two A321neos;
- Private customer: One A320neo (PAB Airwing). [more - original PR]