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    8-May-2026 10:58 AM

    Airbus reports 28 commercial aircraft orders and 66 deliveries for Apr-2026

    Airbus reported (07-May-2026) the following commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for Apr-2026:

    Background

    Airbus’ order intake fluctuated sharply earlier in 2026, with Feb-2026 recording 28 gross orders and 35 deliveries, followed by a surge to 331 gross orders and 60 deliveries in Mar-2026, including widebody commitments for A350Fs and A350-900s plus large A320neo-family deals.1 2

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