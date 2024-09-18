The varying fortunes of three UK regional airports post COVID; part two: Leeds Bradford

As the COVID-19 pandemic fades in the memory (it is still very active though), and the post-pandemic 'revenge travel' boom peaks with warnings that it can't be sustained, this report looks at three regional UK airports and the diverse circumstances in which they are currently working.

Leeds Bradford Airport, in the north of England, serves a city that is big in the financial sector but which, living in the shadow of Manchester Airport and with competition on all side, hasn't been able to secure bread and butter European business routes. It has had to rely on the home-based LCC Jet2.com to deliver the goods.

It has just published its 'Vision 2030' document of infrastructure development and big route ambitions, but growth is probably more likely to come from incumbent airlines.

Part one of this three-part report set the scene and explored London City Airport. Here, in part two, we consider Leeds Bradford Airport.