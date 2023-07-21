'Never give up, never surrender'; Doncaster seeks support to reopen its airport: part two
‘Never give up, never surrender’ was the mantra of the 'Thermians' in the cult 1999 Star Trek spoof movie ‘Galaxy Quest’, and it seems to have rubbed off on the burghers of Doncaster in northern England, who are committed not to let their local airport die without a fight.
A decision by Wizz Air to close its base there in 2022 finished the airport off, since what remained was insufficient to cover costs, according to its private sector owner. But the council is dogmatically pursuing its objective of reopening the airport – ideally under its control and with private sector operational and financial cooperation.
The question is: which organisations are interested today in small regional airports like this? Two decades ago it would have been snapped up rapidly. For most of today’s big players it is insignificant. But history has shown that there is always a potential buyer, and there are some candidates both in the UK and externally.
This is part two of a two-part report.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.