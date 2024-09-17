The varying fortunes of three UK regional airports post COVID; part one: Intro + London City
As the COVID-19 pandemic fades in the memory (it is still very active though), and the post-pandemic 'revenge travel' boom peaks with warnings that it can't be sustained, this report looks at three regional UK airports and the diverse circumstances in which they are currently working.
London City Airport filled a niche as a business travel-focused facility that has few peers around the world. It has performed better than expected, and has changed hands twice - on both occasions at a huge profit to the seller.
But latterly it has come under increasing pressure, not only from its traditional enemies (politicians and climate activists), but also from other airports, rail services, and an unholy alliance between them.
Although it has just won a key expansion battle, one senses that (unlike Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games) the odds are not forever in its favour.
Part one of this three-part report sets the scene and explores London City Airport.
