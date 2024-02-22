Shrinking not sprouting – Brussels struggles on some UK short haul routes post-Brexit
Rightly or wrongly, 'Brexit' (the departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union in Jan-2021) is often blamed for the UK’s many ills, and sometimes for those of other countries.
It has certainly played its part in the diminution of air travel between the UK and Belgium, although the number of services has declined radically in the last decade – long before Brexit was delivered.
One of those services is between Brussels – Belgium and the EU’s capital – and Birmingham, one of the UK’s major cities, with a wide catchment area across the central part of England.
That the two should not be connected by air seems implausible. But that is the case from the end of Mar-2024, when Brussels Airlines withdraws its service (one that is not guaranteed to return for next northern winter).
As this report shows, Brexit has certainly played a role in this decision, but there are numerous other factors that are a microcosm of a collective threat to routes such as this – not only in the UK, but more widely across Europe.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.