5-Jun-2020 3:12 PM
US DoT finalises decision to grant point exemptions to 15 covered carriers
US Department of Transportation (DoT) finalised (04-Jun-2020) its tentative decision to grant point exemptions from service obligations to covered carriers, including the following:
- Alaska Airlines: Charleston, Columbus, El Paso, New Orleans and San Antonio;
- Allegiant Air: New Orleans, Ogdensburg, Palm Springs, San Antonio, Springfield and Tucson;
- American Airlines: Aspen, Eagle, Montrose and Worcester;
- Cape Air: Portland (Maine);
- Ravn Alaska: Goodnews Bay, Kodiak, Napakiak, Napaskiak and Platinum;
- Delta Air Lines: Aspen, Bangor, Erie, Flint, Fort Smith, Lincoln, New Bern, Peoria, Santa Barbara, Scranton and Williston;
- Elite Airways: Sarasota;
- Frontier Airlines: Greenville, Mobile, Palm Springs, Portland (Maine) and Tyler;
- JetBlue Airways: Albuquerque, Palm Springs, Sacramento, Sarasota and Worcester;
- Seaborne Airlines: Charlotte Amalie, Christiansted, Culebra, San Juan (Puerto Rico) and Vieques;
- Silver Airways: Charlotte Amalie, Huntsville, Key West, Tallahassee and Tampa;
- Spirit Airlines: Asheville, Charlotte Amalie, Christiansted, Greensboro and Plattsburgh;
- Sun Air Express: Nashville;
- Sun Country: Madison, Philadelphia, Portland (Oregon), Sacramento and St Louis;
- United Airlines: Allentown, Charlotte Amalie, Chattanooga, Fairbanks, Hilton Head, Ithaca, Kalamazoo, Key West, Lansing, Myrtle Beach and Rochester. [more - original PR]