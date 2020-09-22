Become a CAPA Member
22-Sep-2020

India establishes air travel bubble with Bhutan

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), via its official website, announced (21-Sep-2020) India established an air travel bubble with Bhutan and "Indian and Bhutanese carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and Bhutan". According to MoCA, India also has air transport bubble agreements with Afghanistan, Bahrain, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, the Maldives, Nigeria, Qatar, the UAE, the UK and the US.

