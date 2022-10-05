ICAO Assembly elects new council member states for three year term

Become a CAPA Member
ICAO stated (04-Oct-2022) Bolivia, Chile, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Jamaica, Malaysia, Mauritania, Qatar, South Korea, Romania, the UAE and Zimbabwe were elected by the ICAO Assembly to form the ICAO Council in part three of the election process on 04-Oct-2022. As previously reported by CAPA, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and US were elected in part one and Argentina, Austria, Egypt, Iceland, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain and Venezuela were elected in part two. Austria, Bolivia, Chile, El Salvador, Ethiopia, Ghana, Iceland, Jamaica, Mauritania, Qatar, Romania, Venezuela and Zimbabwe are new council members, while the other nations were re-elected. [more - original PR]

