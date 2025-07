Airbus reports 62 commercial deliveries and 203 orders for Jun-2025

Airbus recorded 51 deliveries and no gross orders in May-2025, following 56 deliveries and 11 gross orders in Apr-2025. In Mar-2025, it reported 71 deliveries and 211 gross orders, including large commitments from lessors and undisclosed customers. Recent months have shown fluctuating order activity, with significant increases in gross orders in both Mar-2025 and Jun-2025 compared to the preceding months1 2 3.