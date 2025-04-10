10-Apr-2025 11:20 AM
Airbus reports 71 deliveries and 211 orders for Mar-2025
Airbus reported (09-Apr-2025) the following commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for Mar-2025:
- 71 deliveries to 37 customers;
- Accipter: One A321neo (KLM Royal Dutch Airlines);
- Aer Lingus: One A320neo;
- AerCap: One A320neo (Sichuan Airlines) and one A321neo (AirAsia);
- Aegean Airlines: One A320neo;
- Air France: One A220-300 and one A350-900;
- Air Lease: One A220-300 (Bulgaria Air) and one A220-300 (TAAG);
- Avolon: One A320neo (Air Astana);
- BOC Aviation: One A320neo (LATAM Airlines Group) and one A320neo (MY FREIGHTER);
- BOCOM Leasing: Two A320neos (Spring Airlines);
- Breeze Airways: Three A220-300s;
- British Airways: One A320neo;
- CALC: One A320neo (Sichuan Airlines) and one A321neo (United Airlines);
- Cebu Pacific: One A330-900;
- China Eastern Airlines: Four A321neos;
- China Express Airlines: One A320neo (Huaxia Airlines);
- China Southern Airlines: Two A320neos and seven A321neos;
- CIT Leasing: One A330-900;
- Delta Air Lines: One A220-300, two A321neos and one A350-900;
- easyJet: One A320neo;
- Emirates: One A350-900;
- Frontier Airlines: Three A321neos;
- Iberia: Two A321neos;
- IndiGo: Three A321neos;
- ITA Airways: One A220-100;
- JetBlue: One A220-300;
- LATAM Airlines Group: One A320neo;
- Pegasus Airlines: One A321neo;
- Qantas Airways: One A220-300 (National Jet Systems);
- Scoot: One A320neo;
- STARLUX Airlines: One A350-900;
- SWISS: One A320neo and one A321neo;
- Tibet Airlines: One A319neo;
- Turkish Airlines: One A321neo and two A350-900s;
- United Airlines: Three A321neos;
- VietJet Air: One A321neo;
- Volaris: One A320neo;
- Wizz Air: Three A321neos;
- 211 gross orders;
- BOC Aviation: 15 A320neos and 55 A321neos;
- EVA Air: Three A321neos;
- Jackson Square Aviation: 17 A320neos and 33 A321neos;
- Undisclosed: 13 A320neos, 17 A321neos, six A350-900s and six A350-1000s;
- Undisclosed: 40 A321neos. [more - original PR]