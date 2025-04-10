Loading
10-Apr-2025 11:20 AM

Airbus reports 71 deliveries and 211 orders for Mar-2025

Airbus reported (09-Apr-2025) the following commercial aircraft orders and deliveries for Mar-2025:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More