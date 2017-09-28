Avianca moves build network utiilty through Synergy's pursuits. CAPA Latin America Summit report

Avianca aims to tap Avianca Brazil in creating a pan American Latin network

Through its 2009 merger with TACA, Avianca has become a powerful force in Central and Latin America. The airline group is the largest airline in Colombia, with a 52% market share for 2Q2017. Avianca its the third largest airline in Peru, with a 12% market share during the same time period.



Avianca group airlines also hold commanding seat shares in Costa Rica (20%), El Salvador (72%) and Ecuador (27%). (Calculations are based on data from CAPA and OAG for the week of 25-Sep-2017)



During 2017 Avianca has consistently stated Latin America’s aviation market will evolve into two airlines covering the region and connecting the area with the rest of the world. “We’re positioning ourselves to be one of them,” company CEO Hernan Rincon recently stated at the CAPA Latin America Aviation Summit in Cartagena, Colombia.

CEO Hernan Rincon speaks with CAPA executive chairman at the CAPA's Latin America Aviation Summit in Cartagena, Colombia

One tool Avianca could use to leverage its strength in becoming a pan Latin American airline is deeper ties with Avianca Brazil, which is also owned by Avianca parent Synergy; however, each airline operates as a separate entity. The carriers do codeshare on flights between Brazil and Colombia and onward to certain destinations.



Avianca examined a potential merger with Avianca Brazil in 2014, but decided conditions were not favourable. Now that Brazil is slowly emerging from an economic recession, Avianca is once again aiming to merge with Avianca Brazil. Along with improving economic conditions, Avianca has determined Avianca Brazil has done a nice job of building market share in Brazil, and improving its financial performance.



See related report: Avianca: shareholder strife threatens plans to deepen ties with United



Avianca Brazil is the fourth largest airline in Brazil, capturing a 12.8% domestic market share for 1H2017. The airline has also expanded into long haul international markets in 2017 after focusing on domestic market growth for several years.

Domestic market share of Brazilian airlines for 1H2017

The airline has launched daily service from Sao Paulo Guarulhos International airport to Miami and twice daily service from Guarulhos to Santiago, Chile, which gives Avianca Brazil’s Star Alliance partners better access to Chile. Avianca Brazil has also added service from Sao Paulo to Avianca’s hub in Bogota after operating a once weekly service from Fortaleza to Bogota for many years.



See related reports:



Avianca Brazil Part 2: new international expansion phase begins with four routes and new A330 fleet

Avianca Brazil faces tough conditions and fierce competition on new International flights



Avianca Brazil is also planning to launch flights from Sao Paulo to New York JFK in Dec-2017, and is evaluating flights to Buenos Aires.



Deepening its relationship with Avianca Brazil is key to Avianca aims to reach its goal of becoming a pan Latin American airline. Brazil is Latin America’s largest aviation market, and gaining a foothold in the country through a domestic partner is essential for Avianca to build an extensive route network in Latin America.

Avianca leverages Synergy investments for coverage in Mexico and Argentina

Avianca’s parent Synergy is also establishing a new airline in Argentina and pursuing a USD100 million stake in Mexican regional airline Aeromar. Mexico is Latin America’s second largest market behind Brazil, and broadening its reach in the country is important for Avianca’s network utility.



Although Aeromar held just a 2% share of Mexico’s domestic market in 1H2017, it holds a 3% domestic seat share at Mexico City Juarez airport, and could provide Avianca links to Mexico’s growing passenger market as Synergy works to help Aeromar bolster its position in Mexico.



Avianca operates flights from Bogota, Lima and San Salvador to Mexico City Juarez. Mexico’s market is dominated by SkyTeam’s Aeromexico, which has formed a cross border joint venture with Delta Air Lines. According to schedules from CAPA and OAG, Avianca codeshares with Aeromexico on its flights to and from Mexico City, reflecting the reality that global alliances cannot offer complete blanket coverage.



Argentina is one of Latin America’s most promising markets, with a raft of airlines flocking to the country to captialise on the government’s declaration to double the country’s domestic traffic in four years (using 2016 as a baseline).



There is a lot of discussion regarding Argentina’s readiness to handle such a large increase in traffic ranging from infrastructure concerns to the government’s unwillingness to lift minimum fare requirements. But that has not stopped numerous airlines from attempting to exploit the country’s untapped demand.



See related report: CAPA Latin America Summit: JetSMART cites numerous opportunities for expansion



Avianca Argentina aims to operate ATR 72 turboprops on a mix of trunk and regional point-to-point routes, and recently headlines have emerged indicating the airline is working toward an Oct-2017 launch, more than year behind schedule. The delays reflect challenges aspiring airlines face in Argentina even with the government’s more liberalised mindset.



Avianca, meanwhile, is examining adding services to the secondary Argentinian markets of Cordoba, Mendoza and Tucumen from Bogota and Lima. Mr Rincon, speaking at the CAPA Summit, remarked Avianca sees opportunities to exploit routes that would help passengers minimise backtracking, using the example of passengers in northern Argentina traveling through Buenos Aires for a trip to Miami. Mr Rincon concluded it is much easier to go through Lima or Bogota. Avianca plans to work with Avianca Argentina to feed Aviana’s new international routes to Argentina.



See related reports:

Aerolineas Argentinas Part 1: domestic expansion and a new commercial strategy to combat new LCCs

Avianca focuses on international expansion; plans new routes to Germany and Argentina

Avianca sets its sights on Germany, Rome and Paris for Europe expansion

Avianca is also close to announcing a fourth European destination in either Frankfurt or Munich, both of which are hubs for Avianca’s fellow Star Alliance partner Lufthansa. Mr Rincon told CAPA TV both airports are attractive, great connecting hubs. Lufthansa has served Bogota from Frankfurt for half a century, but there are no flights between Munich and Colombia.

CAPA TV interview with Avianca CEO Hernan Rincon

It is logical for Avianca to tap into Lufthansa’s two largest hubs measured by seats. And if Avianca can tap into demand from what it deems as non capital cities to Europe, one stop through Bogota could become an attractive option for those destinations.



Avianca is also looking at those secondary type of markets as it evaluates adding flights to Rome and Paris, hubs for SkyTeam partners Alitalia and Air France, respectively.



European airlines dominate service from Rome and Paris to South America. Alitalia operates flights to Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires from Rome, and has a commanding seat share between Rome and upper South America. Its SkyTeam partner Aerolineas Argentinas operates flights from its hub in Buenos Aires to Rome.

Weekly seats between Rome Fiumicino Airport and upper South America from 2012 to early 2018

Air France operates flights from Paris to Bogota as well as to Sao Paulo Guarulhos International airport. Air France holds a commanding seat share of 85% from Paris to upper South America, and is the only airline operating between Paris Charles de Gaulle and lower South America.

Weekly seats between Paris Charles de Gaulle and upper South America from 2012 to early 2018

Avianca has made is ambitions to be one of Latin America’s dominant airlines well known, and the company is looking to leverage the pursuits of it parent company Synergy to build a network to realise those ambitions.



Obviously it is not clear if the Latin American aviation market place will evolve into two large major airlines, but Avianca is aggressively moving to build network utility to remain a viable competitor as the region realises is full traffic potential.