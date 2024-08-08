Latin America and the Caribbean remain a paradox of opportunities and challenges
Aviation in Latin America and the Caribbean is a study in contrasts.
Opportunities for growth abound, both within the region, and to those countries from longer haul markets. But in some areas, hurdles remain for the air travel sector to reach its full potential.
That's not to say progress isn't being made. Argentina recently introduced new regulations to encourage liberalisation - a welcome change, given historic barriers to entry in the country.
Perhaps Argentina's changes will result in other countries considering more liberal aviation policies; particularly within the Caribbean, where taxation continues to loom large, with few signs of progress.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.