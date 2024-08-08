Latin America and the Caribbean remain a paradox of opportunities and challenges

Aviation in Latin America and the Caribbean is a study in contrasts.

Opportunities for growth abound, both within the region, and to those countries from longer haul markets. But in some areas, hurdles remain for the air travel sector to reach its full potential.

That's not to say progress isn't being made. Argentina recently introduced new regulations to encourage liberalisation - a welcome change, given historic barriers to entry in the country.

Perhaps Argentina's changes will result in other countries considering more liberal aviation policies; particularly within the Caribbean, where taxation continues to loom large, with few signs of progress.