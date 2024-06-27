Frontier pledges a long term commitment to JetBlue's stronghold in San Juan

Both JetBlue Airways and Frontier Airlines have recently upped their rhetoric about their respective dominance in Puerto Rico or the territory's largest airport San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

It's an interesting time for competition to heighten between those two airlines in Puerto Rico. Each airline is attempting to find its footing after facing criticism over how they've navigated their businesses during the last couple of years.

Frontier believes San Juan can serve as a gateway to stimulate traffic within the Caribbean, while JetBlue continues to tout its legacy in San Juan and Puerto Rico.

Now the question is whether the airlines can coexist or engage in skirmishes to ensure their respective stances in the market.