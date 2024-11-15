Iberia returns to Tokyo, sees potential in Asia Pacific nonstops
On 27-Oct-2024 Iberia restored its service from Madrid to Tokyo Narita, which it had ceased at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mar-2020.
Iberia is the sole operator on the route, the longest in its network and its only one in Asia Pacific.
The success of Iberia's Doha service, launched in Dec-2023 and offering onward connections with its oneworld partner Qatar Airways, has provided a window on the strength of demand for Spain-Asia Pacific air travel.
Iberia focuses its long haul network on Latin America, and this is unlikely to diminish. However, Asia Pacific nonstops are underserved from Spain, and Iberia is attracted by the significant potential for expanding capacity to the region.
