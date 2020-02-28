Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 28-Feb-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Air New Zealand launches new inflight safety video highlighting conservation

Air New Zealand launched (27-Feb-2020) a new inflight safety video, highlighting New Zealand's biodiversity crisis, and the carrier's partnership with New Zealand's Department of Conservation (DOC), effective 27-Feb-2020.

Air New Zealand GM Global Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams stated: "While it's lighthearted on the surface, it conveys a really important message – our native birds need our help. Our safety videos have collectively generated more than 180 million views over the past decade, so what better medium to shine a spotlight on New Zealand's biodiversity crisis." [more - original PR]

Air New Zealand has today hatched its latest safety video A Journey to Safety. The video highlights the impact of New Zealand's biodiversity crisis through the story of a young girl who transports a lost takahē to his new home with help from Air New Zealand and the Department of Conservation (DOC). The airline's latest offering builds on its eight-year partnership with DOC. The two organisations have been working together since 2012 to help protect and enhance New Zealand's natural environment. Under the partnership the airline has transported more than 3,200 threatened species to safe havens, funded pest traps across 38,000 hectares of the country, and supported marine science and research within New Zealand's marine reserves. Rising star Lily Roebuck is supported in the role of Janey by DOC Threatened Species Ambassador Nicola Toki, DOC ranger Jerry Henry-Finch, Air New Zealand crew members Danielle Griffioen, Henry McIntyre, Shelly Pretorius and Jordan Young, children of Air New Zealand employees, and a CGI takahē named Mr T. New Zealand's landscapes are also a feature of the video, with the Murchison Mountains in Fiordland, Tiritiri Matangi in the Hauraki Gulf and Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari in Waikato all making an appearance. Air New Zealand's General Manager Global Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams says the newest video is a charming story with a serious message behind it. "While it's lighthearted on the surface, it conveys a really important message – our native birds need our help. Our safety videos have collectively generated more than 180 million views over the past decade, so what better medium to shine a spotlight on New Zealand's biodiversity crisis. "We're really proud of the work we're doing with DOC, and hope Kiwis and visitors alike will not only delight in our latest video, but take on the message behind it." Department of Conservation Threatened Species Ambassador Nicola Toki says right now is a globally significant time when it comes to New Zealand's biodiversity crisis. "The reality is, a huge number of our species are on the fast track to extinction. We've already lost 50 species of birds since humans arrived in New Zealand, and each year up to 25 million native birds are killed by introduced predators. Protecting our native taonga is a massive challenge, but one all Kiwis and businesses can be part of, by doing things like purchasing backyard traps and getting behind their local community groups. "We're thrilled to have been able to work with Air New Zealand on their latest safety video. Our native species are part of our identity as Kiwis, and it's so important to protect that."

UK Govt not appealing court decision to block Heathrow expansion on environmental grounds

UK Department for Transportation announced (27-Feb-2020) it will not contest a ruling by the UK Court of Appeal deeming London Heathrow Airport's runway expansion plans unlawful on environmental grounds. The court found the previous UK Government did not take into account the Paris Agreement when designating the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS). Transport Minister Grant Schapps stated: "The promoters of the scheme will be able to seek permission from the Supreme Court to appeal if they wish". Mr Schapps added: "As part of its judgment, the court has declared that the [ANPS] is of no legal effect unless and until the government carries out a review under the Planning Act 2008". He said government now plans to "set out our next steps in due course". [more - original PR]

Our airports are national assets and their expansion is a core part of boosting our global connectivity. This in turn will drive economic growth for all parts of this country, connecting our nations and regions to international markets, levelling up our economy and supporting a truly global Britain. We are also a government that is committed to a greener future. This government is acting to tackle climate change and we are the first major economy in the world to legislate for net zero emissions by 2050. The Court of Appeal ruled today (27 February 2020) that when designating the Airports National Policy Statement, which was backed by Parliament, the previous government did not take account of the Paris Agreement, non-CO2 emissions and emissions post 2050. We have always been clear that Heathrow expansion is a private sector project which must meet strict criteria on air quality, noise and climate change, as well as being privately financed, affordable, and delivered in the best interest of consumers. The government has taken the decision not to appeal this judgment. The promoters of the scheme will be able to seek permission from the Supreme Court to appeal if they wish. As part of its judgment, the court has declared that the Airports National Policy Statement is of no legal effect unless and until the government carries out a review under the Planning Act 2008. The court’s judgment is complex and requires careful consideration. We will set out our next steps in due course. We want Britain to be the best place in the world to do business and as a government we are committed to investing in transport and wider infrastructure as part of levelling up economic opportunities across the country, including investing in the strategic road network, proceeding with HS2, and committing £5 billion of funding to improve bus and cycle services outside London. We fully recognise the importance of the aviation sector for the whole of the United Kingdom">UK economy. The United Kingdom">UK ’s airports support connections to over 370 overseas destinations in more than 100 countries facilitating trade, investment and tourism. It facilitates £95.2 billion of United Kingdom">UK ’s non- European Union">EU trade exports; contributes at least £14 billion directly to GDP ; supports over half a million jobs and underpins the competitiveness and global reach of our national and our regional economies. Under our wider “making best use” policy, airports across the United Kingdom">UK are already coming forward with ambitious proposals to invest in their infrastructure. We are committed to working closely with the sector to meet our climate change commitments. Our global aviation emissions offsetting scheme, sustainable aviation fuels, greenhouse gas removal technology and eventually, electric net-zero planes, will all help play their part in the aviation sector decarbonising. We also welcome Sustainable Aviation’s industry led commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and the range of innovative action this will unlock to achieve this outcome. We are investing nearly £2 billion into aviation research and technology, and this year my department will publish an ambitious plan of actions setting out how we will decarbonise transport and support the United Kingdom">UK achieving net zero emissions by 2050. It is critical that vital infrastructure projects, including airport expansion, drive the whole United Kingdom">UK economy, level up our regions, and unite our country.

EUROCONTROL director general announced (27-Feb-2020) plans for EUROCONTROL, SESAR JU and ACI Europe to collaborate and develop sustainable airport solutions. These solutions will be available to be deployed by all European airports by 2023. [more - original PR]

Original report: EUROCONTROL, SESAR JU and ACI EUROPE launch new initiative for sustainable airport operations

Speaking to 400 delegates from airports, airlines, air navigation service providers and industry, Eamonn Brennan said “We need to be able to meet future demand through sustainable operations. We need airports to be fully connected with the rest of the European network. To achieve that, we need to integrate them digitally with the EUROCONTROL Network Manager. EUROCONTROL, ACI EUROPE, SESAR JU, along with airports, airlines, ANSPs and manufacturers, are now working together on this challenge to help meet the European Green Deal, whilst enabling airports to expand in the years ahead”.

Queensland Government provides funding to develop sustainable aviation fuel

Queensland Government provided (27-Feb-2020) AUD159,000 (USD104,525) for Queensland sugar cane waste and wood waste to be turned into sustainable aviation fuel. Minister for State Development Cameron Dick said the grant would support a research project being undertaken by Gevo Inc. Gevo will collaborate with Queensland University of Technology and will assess opportunities for developing biorefineries in Queensland. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

Queensland sugar cane waste and wood waste could be turned into sustainable aviation fuel thanks to a $159,000 grant from the Palaszczuk Government’s $5 million Waste to Biofutures (W2B) Fund. Speaking from the Bio Based Aviation and Marine Fuels Summit in Gladstone, Minister for State Development Cameron Dick said the grant would support a research project being undertaken by Gevo Inc, a global producer of low-carbon renewable fuels. “Gevo supplied the renewable fuel used in Virgin Australia’s trial of sustainable aviation fuel at Brisbane Airport which was completed in June last year,” Mr Dick said. “This new research project will see Gevo collaborate with QUT to turn Queensland sugar cane waste and wood waste into sustainable jet fuel. “Sustainable aviation fuel provides an alternative to fossil-based jet fuel and offers environmental benefits by reducing the carbon footprint of plane travel. “This project will also help position Queensland as a world-leading location for investment in the manufacture and distribution of this fuel in the global bioproducts and services market.” Mr Dick said Gevo’s participation in the successful sustainable aviation fuel trial at the Brisbane Airport led to the company considering Queensland as the location for its first biorefinery outside of the United States. “These ongoing partnerships have the potential to bring even more business to Queensland, as demand for biofuels grows,” he said. “Having the ability to turn our agriculture waste into sustainable fuel means more jobs in agriculture and biofutures across our regions." Gevo Chief Executive Officer Dr Patrick Gruber said Queensland is rich in renewable biomass resources and has expressed the desire to invest in the future of biofuels. “This opportunity opens the door for the development of a project that supplies low carbon gasoline to not only Queensland, but also the possibility to supply commercial quantities of 2G sustainable aviation fuel to the Brisbane Airport. “This would expand upon our demonstrations of sustainable aviation fuel supply to commercial airlines, like those conducted with Virgin Australia.” Queensland University of Technology (QUT) and project lead Professor Robert Speight said the university was excited to be working with Gevo in assessing opportunities for developing biorefineries in Queensland. “This project is an opportunity to further leverage QUT’s expertise in scaling and commercialising industrial bioprocesses. “With our state’s large sugar resources, strong innovation, environment and growing demand for renewable products like sustainable fuels, Queensland is well placed for the commercial development of these industries.” Mr Dick said the Queensland Government is invested in growing and diversifying the state’s aviation and maritime industries and steadfast in supporting regional projects generating economic development and creating more jobs for Queenslanders. “Today’s summit in Gladstone is investigating how bio-based aviation and marine fuels can be part of a new industry for Queensland,” he said. “The Queensland Government’s Queensland Biofutures 10-Year Roadmap and Action Plan is positioning our state as an Asia-Pacific hub for the industrial biotechnology and bioproducts sector. “Our Waste to Biofutures Fund is helping create a $1 billion sustainable and export-oriented industrial biotechnology and bioproducts sector here in Queensland.”

CANSO and ACI collaborate on aviation noise and emissions guidance material

Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) and Airports Council International (ACI) released (27-Feb-2020) new guidance material for reducing aviation noise and emissions. ACI World director general Angela Gittens stated: "If our industry is to grow while continuing to manage and minimise its impact then effective collaboration and stakeholder engagement is key". [more - original PR]

