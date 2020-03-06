Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 06-Mar-2020
Finnair and Neste to increase use of sustainable aviation fuels
Napier Hawke's Bay Airport achieves first step towards carbon neutral status
Etihad Airways continues fleet renewal, signs Air Arabia Abu Dhabi JV in 2019
FABEC creates Environment Standing Committee
Poland presses for end to free airline carbon allowances for intra-EU flights
This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us
Finnair and Neste signed (05-Mar-2020) an agreement to gradually increase Finnair's use of sustainable aviation fuel. The partnership will be a key contributing factor in Finnair's long term target of carbon neutrality and will boost the production of sustainable aviation fuel in Finland.
Finnair offers integrated ticket solutions to passengers, which will include a sustainable aviation fuel option later in 2020. The carrier will match the contributions customers make to sustainable aviation fuel with its own purchases and will decrease the CO2 footprint of its own staff duty travel.
Neste president and CEO Peter Vanacker stated: "Currently, sustainable aviation fuel offers the only viable alternative to fossil liquid fuels for powering commercial aircraft". [more - original PR]
Original report: Finnair and Neste partner to reduce CO2 footprint of flying with sustainable aviation fuels
Finnair, the airline specialized in connecting Europe and Asia, and Neste, the world’s largest producer of sustainable aviation fuel from renewable waste and residues, have signed a new agreement which will gradually and considerably increase Finnair’s use of sustainable aviation fuel in its operations. The new partnership will be a key contributing factor in Finnair’s long-term target of carbon neutrality. Sustainable aviation fuels are a key part of the long-term solution for reducing the CO2 footprint of aviation, as they reduce the CO2 emissions by up to 80% compared to fossil fuels.
The partnership will not only increase Finnair’s use of sustainable aviation fuel, but it will also boost the production of sustainable aviation fuel in Finland. Growing availability is also important in order to make sustainable aviation fuel more widely used and affordable for Finnair’s future flight operations.
“We are excited about increasing the use of sustainable aviation fuel in our operations from our Helsinki hub,” says Finnair’s CEO, Topi Manner. “Sustainable aviation fuels are a key part of our long-term plan for carbon neutrality – by the end of 2025, we expect to spend some 10 million euros annually on sustainable aviation fuels. Developing a healthy SAF market requires commitment from forerunners, and we are happy to be leading the way with Neste.”
“Decreasing emissions from aviation calls for cooperation, as this challenge cannot be solved by anyone alone,” says Peter Vanacker, Neste’s President and CEO. “We are very pleased to cooperate with Finnair, and support Finnair’s carbon neutrality target. Besides the fuel supply, this partnership offers us an opportunity for contributing to our own climate targets by decreasing CO2 emissions of our employees’ business travel with Finnair through the use of Neste MY Renewable Jet Fuel.”
Finnair will encourage its customers to support the use of sustainable aviation fuel by offering integrated ticket solutions which will include a sustainable aviation fuel option later this year and will match the contributions customers make to sustainable aviation fuel with its own purchases. Finnair will also use sustainable aviation fuel to decrease the CO2 footprint of its own staff duty travel.
In addition, Finnair, the Finnish airport operator Finavia and Neste are working together to define ways for corporate customers to be able to reduce the CO2 footprint of their travel with sustainable aviation fuel.
“Achieving concrete CO2 reductions is key to solving the CO2 challenge of aviation, and to ensure a sustainable future where the benefits of aviation can continue, while its climate impacts are dramatically reduced,” adds Manner.
“Currently, sustainable aviation fuel offers the only viable alternative to fossil liquid fuels for powering commercial aircraft. Neste’s sustainable aviation fuel is fully compatible with the existing jet engine technology and fuel distribution infrastructure when blended with fossil jet fuel,” continues Vanacker.
Etihad Airways continues fleet renewal, signs Air Arabia Abu Dhabi JV in 2019
Etihad Airways reported (05-Mar-2020) the following operational highlights for 2019:
- Continued fleet renewal programme with eight Boeing 787-9 and three 787-10 aircraft deliveries;
- Retired A330 aircraft from mainline fleet;
- Aircraft fleet count was 101 at year end with an average age of 5.3 years;
- Signed an agreement with Altavair and KKR for sale of the retired A330 fleet and the sale and leaseback of the airline's 777-300ER aircraft;
- Increased frequencies on key routes, including London Heathrow, Riyadh, Delhi, Mumbai and Moscow Domodedovo;
- Deployed A380 aircraft to Seoul and 787 aircraft to Hong Kong, Dublin, Lagos, Chengdu, Frankfurt, Johannesburg, Milan, Rome, Riyadh, Manchester, Shanghai, Beijing and Nagoya;
- Etihad and Air Arabia announced the new JV Air Arabia Abu Dhabi;
- Signed new and expanded codeshare partnerships with Saudia, Gulf Air, Royal Jordanian, SWISS, Kuwait Airways and Pakistan International Airlines;
- Committed to reducing single use plastics by 80% by 2022;
- Launched eco partnership with Boeing. [more - original PR]
Original report: Etihad Airways transformation on track, with 55% cumulative improvement in core results since 2017
32% improvement in 2019 core operating performance over 2018, on revenues of US$ 5.6 billion
11% (US$ 0.65 billion) reduction in direct operating cost
17.5 million passengers and 635,000 tonnes of cargo carried
Best on-time performance in the region - 82% for flight departures, 85% for arrivals
Etihad Airways (Etihad) has announced an encouraging 32% improvement in core operating performance for 2019, on revenues of US$ 5.6 billion (2018: US$ 5.9 billion). Losses were significantly reduced to US$ 0.87 billion (2018: US$ -1.28 billion). This result is better than Etihad’s internal plan for 2019. The airline’s transformation programme has seen cumulative core operating performance improved by 55% since 2017.
2019 Results
Passenger routes were rationalised at the end of 2018 to optimise the network and improve revenue quality. However, passenger demand to and from Etihad’s ten gateways in India remained strong, despite the removal of capacity and feeder services previously provided through Jet Airways, and the airline added seats in these markets early in 2019.
Etihad carried 17.5 million passengers in 2019 (2018: 17.8m), with a 78.7% seat load factor (2018: 76.4%) and a decrease in passenger capacity (Available Seat Kilometres (ASK)) of 6% (from 110.3 billion to 104.0 billion). Yields increased by 1%, largely driven by capacity discipline, network and fleet optimisation and growing market share in premium and point-to-point markets. Due to the capacity reduction, passenger revenues slightly decreased to US$ 4.8 billion (2018: US$ 5 billion), but route profitability improved.
Etihad Cargo remained committed to its transformation strategy in 2019, despite challenging market headwinds. Total cargo handled stood at 635,000 tonnes (2018: 682,100 tonnes), with total revenues of US$ 0.70 billion (2018: US$ 0.83 billion). This decline is mostly attributable to the full-year effect of belly-hold and freighter capacity rationalisation undertaken in the fourth quarter of 2018, combined with adverse market conditions that resulted in yields dropping by 7.8%. Despite strong cost control, cargo profit contribution was lower year-on-year. Underlying transformation results were visible in the fourth quarter, having recorded a 5.6% increase in FTKs over the same period in 2018, with 1.7 percentage points higher load factors.
Total operating costs were significantly reduced, driven by a continuous focus on cost control and favourable fuel price trend. Financing costs remained flat despite the delivery of new aircraft to the fleet.
Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Operating costs were reduced significantly last year and both yields and load factors were increased despite passenger revenues being down due to network optimisation. An improvement to the cost base significantly offset the cost pressures faced by the business, giving us headroom to invest in the guest experience, technology and innovation, and our major sustainability initiatives.
“There’s still some way to go but progress made in 2019, and cumulatively since 2017, has instilled in us a renewed vigour and determination to push ahead and implement the changes needed to continue this positive trajectory.”
On-time performance was the best in the region at 82% for flight departures and 85% for arrivals in 2019, completing 99.6% of scheduled flights across its network.
Operational Highlights
In 2019, Etihad continued its fleet renewal programme and took delivery of additional fuel-efficient, technologically advanced aircraft, including eight Boeing 787-9s and three Boeing 787-10s, while retiring its Airbus A330s from the mainline fleet. The airline’s fleet count at year-end was 101 (95 passenger aircraft and six cargo freighters), with an average age of only 5.3 years.
In December, Etihad signed an agreement with Seattle-based aviation finance company Altavair, and investment firm KKR, for the sale of the retired Airbus A330 fleet, and the sale and lease-back of the airline’s in-service Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.
Etihad’s global route network stood at 76 destinations at the end of 2019. Frequencies were increased on key routes such as London Heathrow, Riyadh, Delhi, Mumbai, and Moscow Domodedovo. The Airbus A380 was introduced on Seoul flights and the Boeing 787Dreamliner was introduced to Hong Kong, Dublin, Lagos, Chengdu, Frankfurt, Johannesburg, Milan, Rome, Riyadh, Manchester, Shanghai, Beijing and Nagoya.
Growth through partnerships
In October 2019, Etihad and Air Arabia announced a new joint venture named Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, which will cater to the rapidly-growing demand for low-cost travel options in the region. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will begin operations in the second quarter of 2020, and will operate independently, complementing Etihad’s network of routes from the Abu Dhabi hub.
Etihad continued to expand its global reach through 56 codeshare partnerships, creating a wider choice for air travellers on a combined network of approximately 17,700 codeshare flights to almost 400 destinations worldwide. In 2019, Etihad signed new and expanded partnerships with Saudia, Gulf Air, Royal Jordanian, Swiss, Kuwait Airways, and PIA.
A leader in the drive for Sustainable Aviation
Etihad remains a leader in efforts to pioneer new and effective ways of mitigating aviation’s environmental impact, together with its global aviation partners, and with those closer to home in Abu Dhabi as part of the Sustainable Bioenergy Research Consortium.
The airline operated a Boeing 787-9 biofuel flight from Abu Dhabi to Amsterdam in January 2019, representing the maiden flight of an aircraft partly powered by fuel derived from the seeds of the Salicornia plant. This was followed in April by a single-use plastic-free flight between Abu Dhabi and Brisbane. Etihad used the event to make a commitment to reduce single-use plastics company-wide by 80 per cent by 2022.
In November, Etihad and Boeing launched a first-of-its-kind ‘eco partnership’ known as the Greenliner programme. The initiative kicked off with the arrival of a specially-themed flagship Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner which will be used, along with other aircraft in the 787 fleet, and together with industry partners, to test products, procedures and initiatives designed to reduce carbon emissions.
In December, Etihad became the first airline globally to secure funding for a project based on its compatibility with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations. Through a partnership with First Abu Dhabi Bank and Abu Dhabi Global Market, the airline is borrowing 100 million Euros (AED 404.2 million) to expand the Etihad Eco-Residence, a sustainable apartment complex for its cabin crew.
People and Organisational Development
At the end of 2019, Etihad Aviation Group multicultural workforce numbered 20,369 employees, originating from over 150 countries, working in a culture of tolerance and inclusion.
As with previous years, Etihad continued its development of young UAE talent. By the end of 2019 it employed 2,491 Emiratis, representing 12.23% of the total Etihad Aviation Group workforce. Emirati women make up 50.14% of the total Emirati EAG workforce, employed in all areas of the business including as pilots, engineers, technicians, management roles. Today, 6,770 of the total number of employees at Etihad Aviation Group are women.
“At only 16 years of age, we’re immensely proud of our people and our progress as a young and agile industry leader, which continues to challenge the accepted norms across all areas of our business.
“The major improvement in 2019 clearly demonstrates that we’re on the right track. As part of our transformation programme, we’ve made some tough decisions to ensure we continue to grow as a sustainable global aviation enterprise and brand, and a worthy representative of the great emirate of Abu Dhabi, to which Etihad is intrinsically linked,” concluded Mr. Douglas.
Napier Hawke's Bay Airport achieves first step towards carbon neutral status
ACI Europe announced (04-Mar-2020) Napier Hawke's Bay Airport achieved Level 1 'Mapping' under the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, and will move its focus to emission reduction and optimisation.
The airport plans to move to a carbon neutral certified energy supplier and is undertaking a large scale renewable energy solar farm project.
The airport plans to incorporate carparks for electric vehicles and charging provision and parking for E bikes. The airport board has committed to a sustainability framework, which is underpinned by the four pillars of financial return, environmental excellence, social responsibility and operation efficiency.
Hawke’s Bay Airport CEO Stuart Ainslie stated: "Our aim is to be New Zealand’s most sustainable airport and our framework is at the forefront of us achieving this...Sustainability will be at the heart of everything we do". [more - original PR]
Original report: Hawke's Bay Airport achieves first step towards carbon neutral status
Hawke’s Bay Airport has succeeded in its first step towards carbon neutrality, gaining Level 1 "Mapping" of the internationally recognised Airport Carbon Accreditation programme.
FABEC creates Environment Standing Committee
FABEC established (05-Mar-2020) an Environment Standing Committee in response to the European Commission's Green Deal initiative. The committee will drive improvements in flight efficiency and encourage implementation of measures and procedures which contribute to reduced emissions. [more - original PR]
Poland presses for end to free airline carbon allowances for intra-EU flights
Poland's Government, at a meeting of EU member state environment ministers, proposed ending the practice of granting free carbon allowances to airlines for flights inside the European Economic Area (Reuters, 06-Mar-2020). According to the Polish representatives, EUR800 million in free allowances were granted to airlines in 2019, which is undermining the objectives of the EU Emissions Trading System.