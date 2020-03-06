Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 06-Mar-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us

Finnair and Neste to increase use of sustainable aviation fuels

Original report: Finnair and Neste partner to reduce CO2 footprint of flying with sustainable aviation fuels

Finnair, the airline specialized in connecting Europe and Asia, and Neste, the world’s largest producer of sustainable aviation fuel from renewable waste and residues, have signed a new agreement which will gradually and considerably increase Finnair’s use of sustainable aviation fuel in its operations. The new partnership will be a key contributing factor in Finnair’s long-term target of carbon neutrality. Sustainable aviation fuels are a key part of the long-term solution for reducing the CO2 footprint of aviation, as they reduce the CO2 emissions by up to 80% compared to fossil fuels.

The partnership will not only increase Finnair’s use of sustainable aviation fuel, but it will also boost the production of sustainable aviation fuel in Finland. Growing availability is also important in order to make sustainable aviation fuel more widely used and affordable for Finnair’s future flight operations. “We are excited about increasing the use of sustainable aviation fuel in our operations from our Helsinki hub,” says Finnair’s CEO, Topi Manner. “Sustainable aviation fuels are a key part of our long-term plan for carbon neutrality – by the end of 2025, we expect to spend some 10 million euros annually on sustainable aviation fuels. Developing a healthy SAF market requires commitment from forerunners, and we are happy to be leading the way with Neste.” “Decreasing emissions from aviation calls for cooperation, as this challenge cannot be solved by anyone alone,” says Peter Vanacker, Neste’s President and CEO. “We are very pleased to cooperate with Finnair, and support Finnair’s carbon neutrality target. Besides the fuel supply, this partnership offers us an opportunity for contributing to our own climate targets by decreasing CO2 emissions of our employees’ business travel with Finnair through the use of Neste MY Renewable Jet Fuel.” Finnair will encourage its customers to support the use of sustainable aviation fuel by offering integrated ticket solutions which will include a sustainable aviation fuel option later this year and will match the contributions customers make to sustainable aviation fuel with its own purchases. Finnair will also use sustainable aviation fuel to decrease the CO2 footprint of its own staff duty travel. In addition, Finnair, the Finnish airport operator Finavia and Neste are working together to define ways for corporate customers to be able to reduce the CO2 footprint of their travel with sustainable aviation fuel. “Achieving concrete CO2 reductions is key to solving the CO2 challenge of aviation, and to ensure a sustainable future where the benefits of aviation can continue, while its climate impacts are dramatically reduced,” adds Manner. “Currently, sustainable aviation fuel offers the only viable alternative to fossil liquid fuels for powering commercial aircraft. Neste’s sustainable aviation fuel is fully compatible with the existing jet engine technology and fuel distribution infrastructure when blended with fossil jet fuel,” continues Vanacker.

Etihad Airways continues fleet renewal, signs Air Arabia Abu Dhabi JV in 2019

Etihad Airways reported (05-Mar-2020) the following operational highlights for 2019:

Original report: Etihad Airways transformation on track, with 55% cumulative improvement in core results since 2017

Napier Hawke's Bay Airport achieves first step towards carbon neutral status

Original report: Hawke's Bay Airport achieves first step towards carbon neutral status

Hawke’s Bay Airport has succeeded in its first step towards carbon neutrality, gaining Level 1 "Mapping" of the internationally recognised Airport Carbon Accreditation programme.

Napier Hawke’s Bay Airport chief executive Stuart Ainslie said the airport has completed the mapping stage of the Airports Council International ACI ) Airport Carbon Accreditation programme and is well underway to becoming New Zealand ’s first carbon neutral airport. “We are very pleased to gain Level 1 as we work towards realising our aspiration to be New Zealand ’s most sustainable and innovative airport,” Mr Ainslie said. With the mapping stage now complete, the focus moves to reduction and optimisation. Since it began tracking its emissions the airport has already seen a noticeable improvement due largely to design improvements delivered by the redeveloped terminal. “Although it’s early days, the new building is already delivering some impressive results in terms of energy efficiency. In January our electricity usage was down significantly on the year prior, due largely to LED lighting and efficient cooling systems being operational in the new arrivals and departures halls. We expect this trend to continue beyond completion of the project at the end of the year,” Mr Ainslie said. The airport will be moving to a carbon neutral certified energy supplier and is currently undertaking due diligence on a large scale renewable energy solar farm onsite, which Mr Ainslie said will greatly contribute towards carbon neutral status. There are also plans to incorporate carparks for EV’s and charging provision and parking for E bikes. The Airport Board has committed to an ambitious Sustainability Framework which is underpinned by the four key pillars of financial return, environmental excellence, social responsibility and operation efficiency, he adds. “Our aim is to be New Zealand ’s most sustainable airport and our framework is at the forefront of us achieving this. It anchors our medium and long term strategic imperatives and provides the foundations to our updated masterplan that will be released for public comment over the coming months. Sustainability will be at the heart of everything we do.”

FABEC creates Environment Standing Committee

FABEC established (05-Mar-2020) an Environment Standing Committee in response to the European Commission's Green Deal initiative. The committee will drive improvements in flight efficiency and encourage implementation of measures and procedures which contribute to reduced emissions. [more - original PR]

Poland presses for end to free airline carbon allowances for intra-EU flights

Poland's Government, at a meeting of EU member state environment ministers, proposed ending the practice of granting free carbon allowances to airlines for flights inside the European Economic Area (Reuters, 06-Mar-2020). According to the Polish representatives, EUR800 million in free allowances were granted to airlines in 2019, which is undermining the objectives of the EU Emissions Trading System.