Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 02-Dec-2021

United Airlines operates first commercial service with one engine powered by unblended SAF

United Airlines operated (01-Dec-2021) the first commercial service using an engine powered by unblended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The Chicago O'Hare-Washington Reagan service operated with a Boeing 737 MAX 8 with over 100 passengers.

The flight was powered by SAF in one engine and traditional jet fuel in the other, aiming to prove there are no operational differences between the two.

The service was operated in partnership with Boeing, CFM International, Virent, and World Energy.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby stated the flight demonstrated "the scalable and impactful way companies can join together and play a role in addressing the biggest challenge of our lifetimes". [more - original PR]

Qantas Airways announces Qantas Frequent Flyer 'Green' membership tier

Qantas Airways announced (26-Nov-2021) Qantas Frequent Flyers who make sustainable choices at home and when they travel will be rewarded under a new Green membership tier, scheduled to roll out early 2022.

The Green tier will sit alongside existing flying tiers, and is designed to educate, encourage and reward the airline's frequent flyers.

Members will need to complete at least five sustainable activities across six areas, including flying, travel, lifestyle, sustainable purchases, reducing impact and giving back, each year to achieve Green tier status.

Once achieved, members will be rewarded with benefits like bonus Qantas Points or status credits.

These benefits will be in addition to the rewards they get under their existing flying status or as part of Points Club.

The initiative has been driven by feedback from frequent flyers, with research showing almost two thirds want to be more aware of their impact on the environment and would like support in their efforts to be more sustainable.

While the programme will not officially start until 2022, from 26-Nov-2021 frequent flyers who offset their aeronautical services, home and car, install solar panels or make a contribution towards protecting the Great Barrier Reef will see these actions go towards meeting their sustainability target as part of attaining Green tier status.

Other environmentally friendly behaviours, like walking to work and contributing to the purchase of sustainable aviation fuel, will also be rewarded after the programme launches officially next year.

From 29-Nov-2021, members can offset their home and car emissions through the Frequent Flyer programme.

The investment from customers will see Qantas support more conservation and environmental projects.

This includes restoring local inland ecosystems, reforestation projects, Indigenous fire management projects in Arnhem Land and the development of wind farms in developing countries. [more - original PR]

Iberia begins operations of 10,000sqm solar plant

Iberia launched (01-Dec-2021) a 10,000sqm solar plant at its La Munoza facilities for its own use, in collaboration with Getting Greener.

Installed on the roof of the motor workshop, the solar plant comprises a 2000 kWp solar field, producing around 2.7 million kWh yearly, a reduction of 32,000 tons of CO2 during the project lifetime.

The project included installation of 5650 340Wp solar panel modules, 14 inverters, 6km of aluminium tube, 11km of aluminium and steel structure, 2000 anchor points and over 25km of cable.

Getting Greener implemented a remote system to monitor the facility, providing access to information in real time.

The project's second phase is underway, involving a 15,000sqm extension of the solar plant to the roof of hangar six and general workshops, to generate a further 3MW of power.

The plant will reach a total of 10MW of power in the next three years, with an installation of 50,000sqm and a production over 13 million kWh.

As part of the framework agreement, Iberia's equipment at the facility will be replaced with more efficient technology.

Iberia will cover the EUR12 million plan using the savings obtained at its facilities. [more - original PR - Spanish]

Christchurch Airport announces renewable energy park

Christchurch International Airport announced (01-Dec-2021) it is committing 400 hectares of its Harewood campus to Kōwhai Park, a new platform for generating renewable energy at scale to enable businesses to transition away from fossil fuels.

The park was launched on 01-Dec-2021 and will scale up over the next 30 years.

Phase One will deliver a 220 hectare solar array capable of generating 150 megawatts of electricity on the airport campus.

This will support future development of green fuel production for land and air transport, green data centres and green vertical farming.

Solar Bay is committing NZD100 million (USD68.1 million) to the development of Phase One.

Christchurch Airport CEO Malcolm Johns says Kōwhai Park is part of the airport's plan to become climate positive over the coming decade and to maintain its world leading position on sustainability. [more - original PR]

Aeroports de Montreal partners with SOFIAC for large scale emissions reduction project

Aeroports de Montreal partnered (29-Nov-2021) with SOFIAC to develop a large scale energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emissions reduction project for deployment at Montreal Mirabel International Airport and Montreal Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport.

The project will be rolled out over the next two years and will involve various construction works to improve the sustainability of infrastructure at both airports; serving also as a precursor to future SOFIAC projects which will generate local economic benefits amounting to tens of millions of dollars.

SOFIAC CEO Michel Méthot stated: "This project will be reimbursed over a 15 year period solely by using a portion of the energy savings generated and will greatly contribute to our local green economy". [more - original PR]

