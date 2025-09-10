UN Tourism: International tourism up 5% in 1H2025 despite global challenges

UN Tourism reported (09-Sep-2025) the following highlights from its World Tourism Barometer for 1H2025:

UN Tourism Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili stated: "In the face of global challenges, international tourism continues to see strong momentum and resilience". Mr Pololikashvili said 1H2025 brought "growing arrival numbers and revenues for most destinations around the world, which contribute to local economies, jobs and livelihoods". [more - original PR]