UN Tourism: International tourism up 5% in 1H2025 despite global challenges
UN Tourism reported (09-Sep-2025) the following highlights from its World Tourism Barometer for 1H2025:
- International tourist arrivals grew 5% year-on-year in 1H2025, reaching approximately 4% above pre-pandemic levels;
- 690 million tourists travelled internationally, approximately 33 million more than in 1H2024;
- Africa recorded a 12% increase, with both North Africa (+14%) and sub-Saharan Africa (+11%) recording "double digit" growth;
- Europe welcomed nearly 340 million international tourists, a 4% year-on-year increase and 7% up compared to 2019. Northern, Western and Southern Mediterranean Europe all recorded 3% growth despite uneven monthly results. Central and Eastern Europe continued to rebound strongly (+9%), but remained 11% below 2019 levels;
- The Americas recorded 3% growth, with mixed results across subregions. South America (+14%) continued to enjoy "solid growth", Central America recorded a 2% increase in arrivals and North America recorded "flat" results (+0%) mostly due to small declines in the US and Canada. The Caribbean (+0%) also reported weaker performance, partly due to softening demand from its major source market in the US;
- The Middle East recorded 4% fewer arrivals, following a "very strong" post-pandemic rebound, with 29% more arrivals than the same period of 2019, marking the strongest regional results relative to 2019;
- Arrivals in Asia Pacific grew 11%, reaching 92% of the pre-pandemic figure. North East Asia (+20%) recorded the strongest performance relative to 2024, but remained 8% below the 2019 level;
- High growth rates among large destinations included Japan and Vietnam (+21%), South Korea (+15%), Morocco (+19%), Mexico and the Netherlands (+7%). Malaysia and Indonesia recorded 9% growth and Hong Kong grew 7%, although arrivals remained below 2019 levels for these destinations;
- The world's top destinations France (+5% through May-2025) and Spain (+5%) also recorded "solid growth" in arrivals;
- Monthly data on international tourism receipts indicated strong earnings through Jun-2025 in major destinations such as Japan (+18%), the UK (+13% through Mar-2025), France (+9%), Spain (+8%) and Türkiye (+8%);
- Strong travel demand was recorded in outbound spending from large markets such as China (+16% through Mar-2025), Spain (+16%), the UK (+15% through March), Singapore (+10%) and South Korea (+8%);
- International tourism receipts grew 11% to a "record" USD1.734 billion in 2024, approximately 14% above pre-pandemic levels, reflecting "already strong visitor spending around the world".
UN Tourism Secretary General Zurab Pololikashvili stated: "In the face of global challenges, international tourism continues to see strong momentum and resilience". Mr Pololikashvili said 1H2025 brought "growing arrival numbers and revenues for most destinations around the world, which contribute to local economies, jobs and livelihoods". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
UN Tourism highlighted in 1Q2025 that international arrivals surpassed 300 million, up 5% year-on-year, despite ongoing geopolitical and economic pressures, with regional growth varying significantly. Africa, Asia Pacific and South America posted the strongest gains, while the Middle East's growth moderated after recent years of exceptional performance. The organisation maintained its projection of 3% to 5% international arrivals growth for 2025, citing resilient travel demand but ongoing uncertainty from inflation and geopolitical risks1 2 3.