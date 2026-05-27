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    27-May-2026 5:02 PM

    More than 40 airlines operating at Dubai International Airport

    Dubai Airports, via its official Twitter account, reported (23-May-2026) more than 40 airlines are operating from Dubai International Airport at present, comprising:

    Background

    Emirates reported restoring 96% of its global network after disruption from late Feb-2026, operating to 137 destinations and carrying 4.7 million passengers in 01-Mar-2026 to 30-Apr-2026.1 Dubai Airports and UAE carriers previously warned of widespread suspensions and only limited resumption of flights from 02-Mar-2026, as regional airspace restrictions eased.2 3 4 Doha Hamad International Airport also listed multiple airlines resuming services from late Apr-2026 into Jul-2026.5

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