Emirates restores 96% of global network

Emirates announced (04-May-2026) 96% of its global network has been restored, following a period of disruption since late Feb-2026. The airline is operating to 137 destinations in 72 countries, with more than 1300 weekly frequencies, representing 75% of its pre-disruption capacity. Between 01-Mar-2026 and 30-Apr-2026, Emirates transported 4.7 million passengers, "a testament to the enduring demand for travel and the trust that travellers continued to place in the airline to get them where they needed to go". Details of the airline's operations include: