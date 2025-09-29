29-Sep-2025 6:57 PM
ICAO Assembly elects new ICAO Council member states
ICAO announced (27-Sep-2025) the election of the following member states to the ICAO Council at the 42nd ICAO Assembly in Sep-2025:
- Part I (states of chief importance in air transport): Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and US;
- Part II (states not already elected in Part I but which make the largest contribution to the provision of facilities for international civil air navigation): Argentina, Colombia, Denmark, Egypt, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Spain and Switzerland;
- Part III (states ensuring geographic representation): Elections will take place on 30-Sep-2025.
The elected states form the ICAO Council for a three year term. [more - original PR - ICAO] [more - original PR - Singapore Government] [more - original PR - South Africa CAA]