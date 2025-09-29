Loading
29-Sep-2025 6:57 PM

ICAO Assembly elects new ICAO Council member states

ICAO announced (27-Sep-2025) the election of the following member states to the ICAO Council at the 42nd ICAO Assembly in Sep-2025:

The elected states form the ICAO Council for a three year term. [more - original PR - ICAO] [more - original PR - Singapore Government] [more - original PR - South Africa CAA]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More