6-Apr-2020 10:26 AM

Bangladesh Government further extends prohibition on international arrivals

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, via its official website, announced (05-Apr-2020) plans to extend the temporary prohibition of international services from Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, Malaysia, Oman, Singapore, Bhutan, Hong Kong, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Thailand, India and the UK until 14-Apr-2020, rather than 07-Apr-2020. The measure is aimed at preventing the transmission of coronavirus.

