Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 28-Jan-2021

Boeing to ensure all aircraft can use 100% sustainable aviation fuel by 2030

Boeing committed (22-Jan-2021) to ensure all its commercial aircraft are capable and certified to use 100% sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) by 2030.

The company will work with regulators, engine companies and other key stakeholders to achieve the goal. Under existing regulations, aircraft may use a blend of up to 50% SAF and 50% conventional jet fuel.

Boeing stated aircraft will need the capability to use 100% SAF "well before 2050" in order to meet the aviation industry's goal of reducing carbon emissions by 50% from 2005 levels by 2050.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Stan Deal stated: "Sustainable aviation fuels are the safest and most measurable solution to reduce aviation carbon emissions in the coming decades".

Chief sustainability officer Chris Raymond added SAFs "have the most immediate and greatest potential to reduce carbon emissions in the near and long term". [more - original PR]

KLM renames corporate biofuel programme to underline sustainability, enhance intl awareness

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines renamed (26-Jan-2021) its corporate biofuel programme the KLM Corporate Sustainable Aviation Fuel Programme.

KLM has opted for the new name to underline that the fuel it buys is manufactured sustainably.

This new name will also mark the start of an initiative to bring the programme to the attention of businesses outside the Netherlands.

Lufthansa Group appoints new head of corporate responsibility

Lufthansa Group appointed (22-Jan-2021) Annette Mann as head of the newly established unit of corporate responsibility.

Ms Mann is responsible for the further development, management and implementation of a group wide sustainability programme, including measures for climate neutral flying, optimisation of the entire travel chain under the aspect of sustainability, group wide reporting on non-financial topics, and social commitment.

In her new role, Ms Mann has agreed to have Lufthansa Group participate in a new project to generate 'green hydrogen' in Abu Dhabi.

The representatives of the partners involved in this project have signed an MoU, which include the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Siemens Energy Global, Masdar and Marubeni Corporation, Khalifa University, Etihad Airways and Lufthansa Group.

Ms Mann stated: "We will integrate sustainability into the core of our business model and consistently develop new products and services for our customers that will make flight operations and the entire travel chain significantly more sustainable". [more - original PR]

Bordeaux Airport to invest EUR43m in operational continuity and environment from 2021 to 2023

Bordeaux Airport reported (20-Jan-2021) its 2021-2023 resilience and recovery plan will invest EUR43 million over the period, including EUR8 million on environment and sustainability.

In 2021, in addition to the need to ensure the operational continuity of the airport platform, the main objective will be to restore activities on a lasting basis, with the fundamental challenge being to support the economy and safeguard jobs.

The airport will also begin renovation of Hall B and a review of improvements to be made for its LCC terminal.

Work will also continue to accommodate the future intermodal station at the foot of Hall B, as well as the tracks for the tram, which is scheduled to arrive in 2022. [more - original PR]

EUROCONTROL: CO2 emissions from flights down almost 57% in 2020

EUROCONTROL reported (26-Jan-2021) CO2 emissions caused by flights in departing from airports in Europe declined 56.9% year-on-year in 2020. The decline was slightly larger than the overall decline in departures of 54.5%. [more - original PR]

