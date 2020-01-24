Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 24-Jan-2020

ACI Europe: Industry needs to complement CO2 reduction targets with long-term net-zero ambitions

ACI Europe president Jost Lammers argued (22-Jan-2020) the aviation industry needs to complement its current CO2 reduction targets with a long-term ambition for net-zero carbon footprint. He commented: "We need to look at and work on every possible effective tool to get to net-zero, from meaningful ATM reform, sustainable aviation fuels, R&D in new propulsion to CORSIA and the EU ETS as well as intermodality. The complexities involved require industry, NGOs and policymakers to closely cooperate more than ever so that we can chart the way forward and deliver". [more - original PR]

SAS GM Americas: US market has not 'really seen an impact' from flight shaming

SAS GM Americas Max Knagge stated: "Sustainability is really important, and it's really high on our agenda", however the US market has not "really seen an impact" regarding flight shame (crankyflier.com, 23-Jan-2020). Mr Knagge said: "If you look at airport stats in Sweden, you can see that travel is down, but it's mostly domestic and short haul where you can use other means of transportation".

Rolls-Royce CEO: Public believes aviation industry's emissions are 10 times worse than reality

Rolls-Royce CEO Warren East cautioned that the general public believes the air travel industry is "10 times worse than we are" in terms of CO2 emissions, and if other sectors move to decarbonise more quickly then "our sector is going to look pretty bad" (Bloomberg, 22-Jan-2020). Mr East said the industry is "in danger of allowing the world to reinforce the misconception that we're the villains of the piece" and warned that the UN will inevitably include aviation under its more ambitious emissions reduction efforts.

Rolls-Royce CEO warns electrification of aviation is 'not a panacea on its own'

Rolls-Royce CEO Warren East said the electrification of aviation is "not a panacea on its own" to deal with the industry's emissions, although it is still too early to tell which technologies will be required to move the industry away from use of fossil fuels (Bloomberg, 22-Jan-2020). Mr East said hybrid-electric technology will be suitable for smaller aircraft in the medium term, but large aircraft and long haul operations will remain dependent on liquid fuels. This means that overcoming economic barriers to scaling up production of sustainable propellants is critical, according to Mr East.

Newcastle International Airport aiming for net zero emissions by 2035

Newcastle International Airport announced (22-Jan-2020) plans to become a net zero emissions airport by 2035. It will introduce a new fleet of electric vehicles over the next 15 years, including passenger and car park buses, as well as improved facilities for customers with electric vehicles. The airport will also liaise with carriers to encourage use of more fuel efficient aircraft, including the A320neo. Newcastle Airport is a member of Sustainable Aviation and will seek to join the ACI Europe Airport Carbon Accreditation Scheme in 2020. [more - original PR]

Royal NLR launches EU funded IMOTHEP project

Royal Netherlands Aerospace Centre (Royal NLR) launched (23-Jan-2020) the four year 'Investigation and Maturation of Technologies for Hybrid Electric Propulsion' (IMOTHEP) research project. The project will research hybrid electric propulsion for commercial aviation and received EUR10.4 million in funding from the European Commission under Horizon 2020. The IMOTHEP project consortium also includes Airbus, Leonardo, Safran, GE Avio, MTU, ITP, GKN, ONERA, CIRA, DLR, AIT, ILOT, INCAS, NLR, Université de Lorraine, ISAE-Sup'Aéro, Strathclyde University, TU Braunschweig, Politecnico di Bari, Chalmers University, University of Nottingham, Bauhaus Luftfahrt, EUROCONTROL and L'Up. [more - original PR]

Schiphol Cargo to increase focus on sustainability in 2020

Schiphol Cargo stated (23-Jan-2020) it will increase its focus on sustainability in 2020, "to ensure the future of cargo". The company will expand collaboration within the cargo community to develop "smarter and greener freight operations". Director aviation marketing, cargo and customer experience Maaike van der Wind commented: "Sustainability is fundamental for the future success of Amsterdam Airport Schiphol", and the airport aims to be "the smartest and most sustainable cargo hub in Europe". [more - original PR]

Brussels Charleroi Airport commissions new solar panel system on T2 rooftop

Brussels South Charleroi Airport commissioned (23-Jan-2020) a 2585sqm system of 1560 solar panels on the roof of terminal 2, generating an output of 438Mwh p/a and reducing CO2 by approximately 263 tonnes p/a. Plans to install additional photovoltaic panels are currently being analysed to boost electricity production. [more - original PR]

Munich Airport awarded 'A-' climate protection rating from Carbon Disclosure Project

Munich Airport received (23-Jan-2020) an 'A-' rating for effective climate protection services from the Carbon Disclosure Project. The airport aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 60% by 2030 through initiatives such as upgrades to LED technology, with the remaining 40% to be offset through suitable carbon offsetting programmes to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. [more - original PR - German]

Nice Cote d'Azur Airport advocates for incentive based taxation performance levers

Nice Cote d'Azur Airport chairman Dominique Thillaud, in a report retweeted via the airport's official Twitter account, said (23-Jan-2020) the environment should now be thought of as a performance lever to switch from "punitive taxation" ideas to a logic of ecological competitiveness based on incentives (Les Echos, 23-Jan-2020). He argued two levers should be developed. The first should include a voluntary modulation of airport charges according to the actual environmental footprint of each type of aircraft, providing incentives for airlines to renew their fleets. The second would be to apply an eco-contribution modulation favouring airports that have already achieved carbon neutrality.

Gdansk Airport performs full 'eco-service' on Wizz Air rotation using all electric equipment

Gdansk Lech Walesa Airport announced (22-Jan-2020) ground handling provider Welcome Airport Services performed a full 'eco-service' on Wizz Air's aircraft rotation using electric equipment, including electric conveyor belts and stairs, TLD tractors and electric buses. [more - original PR - Polish]