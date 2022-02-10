Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 10-Feb-2022

Korean Air signed (10-Feb-2022) an agreement with Airbus Korea, Incheon International Airport Corporation and Air Liquide to support the development of hydrogen supply infrastructure at Seoul Incheon International Airport and other airports in South Korea and facilitate the adoption of hybrid hydrogen powered aircraft.

Airbus Asia Pacific president Anand Stanley stated: "In the coming years, the Korean aerospace ecosystem will have to adapt to new fuels and new distribution channels".

Mr Stanley said: "Under the MoU, Airbus will provide characteristics of hydrogen-powered aircraft ground operations, as well as aircraft characteristics and fleet energy usage", adding "together we will prepare a roadmap to first develop hydrogen usages at and around Incheon Airport and then build scenarios to support the deployment of hydrogen ecosystems connected to other Korean airports". [more - original PR - Korean] [more - original PR - Airbus]

Original report - Korean: 대한항공, 수소 항공기 시대 인프라 구축 ‘박차’

대한항공이 미래 탄소중립 수소 항공기 시대에 대비, 국내 항공업계 수소 인프라 구축의 선구자로 나선다.

대한항공은 지난 2월 9일 오후 인천시 중구 인천국제공항공사 사옥에서 인천국제공항공사, 에어버스 코리아, 에어리퀴드 코리아와 ‘항공업계와 공항의 수소 공급 및 인프라 개발을 위한 업무협약’을 맺었다.

이날 행사에는 이수근 대한항공 안전보건 총괄 겸 Operation부문 부사장, 전형욱 인천공항공사 인프라본부장, 파브리스 에스피노자 에어버스코리아 대표, 기욤 코테 에어리퀴드코리아 대표 등이 참석했다.

이번 협약은 세계적인 항공기 제작사인 에어버스가 오는 2035년까지 수소 연료로 비행하는 항공기를 상용화하겠다는 마일스톤에 발맞춘 것으로 수소 항공기가 가져올 항공 업계의 패러다임 변화를 대한항공이 선도하겠다는 의미를 담고 있다.

협약은 각사가 미래 수소 항공기 시대에 대비 ▲공항 수소 인프라 개발 ▲공항 수소 로드맵 구축 ▲수소 지상조업 체계 등의 부문에서 협력하는 것을 주요 내용으로 한다.

대한항공은 수소 항공기 운항에 대비해 지상조업·정비·운항 등 항공기 운항과 관련한 부문에서, 인천국제공항은 공항시설 부문에서 연구·개발을 하게 된다. 또한 에어버스는 한국 지역 수소 항공기 수요를 분석하게 되며, 에어리퀴드는 항공업계 수소연료 도입에 대한 로드맵을 구축하는 역할을 각각 하게 된다.

이수근 대한항공 부사장은 “이번 업무협약은 여타 산업군 대비 상대적으로 수소 도입이 늦은 항공업계와 공항 시설의 수소 공급 및 인프라 구축 체계 마련을 위한 상징적인 출발점”이라면서 “대한항공은 앞으로도 탄소중립과 한국 수소경제 활성화에 적극 기여해 나갈 것”라고 말했다.

한편, 지난해 국제항공운송협회(IATA)에서 오는 2050년까지 항공사들의 탄소 순배출량 ‘제로(0)’ 실현 결의안이 통과되는 등 항공부문 탄소중립이 화두로 떠오르고 있는 가운데 대한항공은 다양한 부문에서 탄소감축을 위해 노력하고 있다.

대한항공은 지난해 현대오일뱅크와 바이오항공유 제조 및 사용 기반 조성 협력을 위한 양해각서(MOU)를 체결한데 이어 SK에너지로부터 탄소배율량이 ‘0’인 탄소중립항공유를 구매한 바 있다. 또한 대한항공은 동급 항공기 대비 좌석당 탄소배출량을 약 25% 줄인 에어버스 A220-300을 도입·운항 하는 등 친환경 고효율 항공기로 기단을 지속적으로 교체하고 있다.

대한항공은 항공업계를 선도하는 글로벌 항공사로서 기후변화에 선제적으로 대응하고 다양한 탄소 감축 수단으로 탄소중립 및 국내 수소경제 활성화에 기여해 나갈 예정이다.

DHL Global Forwarding signed (08-Feb-2022) a three year cooperation agreement with Air France-KLM-Martinair Cargo (AFKLMP Cargo) for the purchase of 33 million litres of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The partnership is expected to save over 80,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, by blending SAF with regular aviation fuel on AFKLMP services.

Customers can select the sustainable option through the 'book and claim' system when purchasing a DHL service, enabling the related Scope 3 emissions reduction to be credited to the customer's account.

The initiative forms part of Deutsche Post DHL Group's sustainability roadmap, which aims to spend EUR7 billion on green technologies by 2030 and reduce all logistics related emissions to zero by 2050. [more - original PR]

Original report: Another step towards sustainable air freight: DHL purchases 33 million liters of sustainable aviation fuel from Air France KLM Martinair Cargo

The three-year cooperation represents one of the most significant SAF purchases in the Freight Forwarding industry.

Similar to DHL's other air and ocean freight cooperations, customers will benefit from CO2 reductions via a 'book & claim' system

DHL Global Forwarding and Air France KLM Martinair Cargo leverage their long-lasting partnership to drive further decarbonization in aviation

DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, has signed an agreement with Air France KLM Martinair Cargo (AFKLMP) for the purchase of 33 million liters of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The three-year cooperation represents one of the most significant SAF purchases in the Freight Forwarding industry. DHL Global Forwarding is excited about this new endeavor with AFKLMP, which has been a long-term, reliable partner and one of the leaders in the Group's GoGreen carrier certification program for many years. The initiative is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group's Sustainability Roadmap, which aims to spend €7 billion on green technologies by 2030 and reduce all logistics-related emissions to zero by 2050.

"With our Sustainability Roadmap, we have set ourselves ambitious goals on our journey towards zero emissions. Sustainable fuels are a fundamental part of our efforts. That is why we have committed to covering at least 30 percent of air freight and ocean freight fuel requirements with sustainable fuels by 2030. Our partnership with AFKLMP will help us achieve that goal. At the same time, it serves as another example of the success of our 'book & claim' system, which ensures that reductions in Scope 3 emissions are attributed to our customers. We must all work together to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon - and ultimately zero-carbon - emissions transport sector. After all, we only have one planet," says Tim Scharwath, CEO DHL Global Forwarding, Freight.

The collaboration underpins DHL's efforts to support sustainability, recognizing the vital role of SAF in decarbonizing the air freight industry. The logistics expert expects the partnership to save 80,000+ tons of carbon dioxide emissions by blending SAF with regular aviation fuel in AFKLMP flights. The higher proportion of SAF, the lower the carbon emissions. This way, actual carbon reduction is achieved. DHL allocates the benefits to its customers, helping them reduce their carbon footprint.

"The Air France KLM Martinair Cargo teams are strongly committed and feel responsible for creating a sustainable future for our industry. This deal is a great opportunity to accelerate our joint sustainability efforts. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) has a lot of potential to reduce CO2 emissions and we are delighted to collaborate with our strong, long-term partner DHL Global Forwarding on this journey to greener logistics and transportation in the coming years," says Adriaan den Heijer, EVP Air France KLM Cargo and Managing Director Martinair.

DHL's partnership with AFKLMP will work similarly to earlier collaborations, with customers benefiting from the partnership through a 'book and claim' system. When purchasing a DHL service, they can select the sustainable option. The related Scope 3 emissions reduction will be credited to their account. Since it is nearly impossible both technically and logistically to physically track SAF from production to the airplane, 'book & claim' offers a digital accounting system to track and transfer emissions reductions from sustainable fuels across the value chains. Companies can own SAF by buying and selling it without physically tracing the fuel through the supply chain. This makes SAF accessible for companies of all sizes and locations.

easyJet to implement SkyBreathe solution to reduce fuel burn and carbon emissions

easyJet announced (07-Feb-2022) plans to implement OpenAirlines' SkyBreathe solution to reduce fuel burn and carbon emissions.

The cloud based solution uses artificial intelligence to collect and analyse aircraft data and combine it with payload, weather, maintenance, flight path and air traffic control information, identifying relevant fuel saving opportunities and allowing for implementation of the most efficient procedures. [more - original PR]

Original report: easyJet adopts SkyBreathe® 360° eco-flying platform to reduce CO2 emissions

easyJet, Europe's leading airline, has chosen SkyBreathe®, an advanced eco-flying solution to reduce the fuel burn and thus CO2 emissions of their fleet, as part of their ambition to reduce their carbon footprint from flying across Europe.

Most aviation emissions come from fuel consumption and the resulting carbon emissions. SkyBreathe® is an innovative eco-flying solution developed by OpenAirlines. It is based on Cloud, Artificial Intelligence and Big Data and enables airlines to save fuel and reduce their carbon footprint by up to 5%.

Under the agreement, the fuel management software will automatically collect and analyze the data from the 300+ aircraft operated by easyJet and combine them with data from other sources, including payload, weather conditions, maintenance, flight paths, and Air Traffic Control.

The solution will identify the most relevant fuel saving opportunities and generate actionable insights shared with all stakeholders through synthetic and easy-to-read dashboards. Based on this information, the airline will benefit from a thorough understanding of its operations. The solution allows for the implementation of the most efficient procedures on the ground (pushback, taxi, takeoff, turnaround, etc.) and during flight (climb, cruise, approach, landing, etc.) to maximize carbon reduction.

"easyJet has committed to reaching net-zero carbon emissions flying by 2050 and so we are working with a range of partners to reduce our carbon emissions today as well as accelerate the development of carbon-free technology in the future. The adoption of SkyBreathe® enables us to more easily identify where improvements can be made now, which will play an important role in reducing our carbon emissions with immediate and concrete results. We continue to offset the carbon emissions from the fuel used for all our flights," said Captain David Morgan, Director of Flight Operations at easyJet.

"Today, our industry faces many challenges, but also an unprecedented opportunity to transform the way we fly. It is more important than ever for airlines to operate more sustainably and easyJet is taking full responsibility and leading the way to address the carbon impact from its flights. We're delighted to be working with such an enthusiastic and dedicated partner," said Alexandre Feray, CEO, OpenAirlines.

easyJet joins the very active community of 50+ airlines worldwide today using SkyBreathe®, including Air France, Norwegian, IndiGo, Flydubai, and Atlas Air.

