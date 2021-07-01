Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 01-Jul-2021

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Excerpt from original report: SIA GROUP LAUNCHES VOLUNTARY CARBON OFFSET PROGRAMME FOR ALL CUSTOMERS

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group today launched a voluntary carbon offset programme, which will enable customers across its passenger and cargo airlines to offset their own carbon emissions via dedicated microsites.

Singapore Airlines and Scoot customers will be able to offset carbon emissions from today on the respective airline microsites at any time before or after a flight. SIA and Scoot will also match the offsets that these customers purchase for the first six months from the launch of this programme.

SIA Cargo customers will be able to offset their emissions through a dedicated microsite, which will be available in late July 2021. Corporate customers will be able to participate in the programme from the fourth quarter of 2021.

The voluntary carbon offset programme will be further enhanced to allow SIA customers to use their KrisFlyer miles and HighFlyer points to offset their carbon emissions from the fourth quarter of 2021.

The offsets will be provided via the BlueHalo® digital solution, which has been developed by Australia-based Tasman Environmental Markets (TEM). This allows customers to immediately calculate and offset the emissions associated with their journey.

The high-quality carbon offset projects selected by the SIA Group have a proven and measurable impact on communities and the environment. Contributions from the SIA Group’s customers would help to protect forests in Indonesia, support renewable solar energy projects in India, and provide efficient, clean burning cookstoves for rural families in Nepal. Further details are available in Annex A.

Ms Lee Wen Fen, Senior Vice President Corporate Planning, Singapore Airlines, said: “Through the SIA Group’s voluntary carbon offset programme, our customers now have an opportunity to offset their emissions through accredited projects that provide clear benefits to people and the planet. Matching their offsets is our way of encouraging our customers to fly carbon neutral. The programme supports the Group’s commitment to buttress our sustainability efforts, and reinforces our leadership position in the airline industry as we recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Mr Peter Castellas, Chief Executive Officer, TEM, said: “SIA is committed in its efforts to reduce carbon emissions, and tackle the environmental impact of air travel. Empowering customers to take action on climate change by offsetting their emissions is an imperative in the way we will be returning to travel. We are thrilled to partner with a powerful global airline to make a powerful positive impact on people and the planet.”

Original report: IAG Cargo partners with Kuehne+Nagel and Neste to launch first net zero carbon charter chain with Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel

IAG Cargo, the cargo division of International Airlines Group, completed its first sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) charter chain of 16 flights from Stuttgart to Atlanta last week. Working with their partner Kuehne+Nagel, IAG Cargo sourced 1.2 million litres of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel™ from Neste. This collaboration marks the first time ever that passenger-freighter charter flights are operated with net-zero carbon emissions*.

The last of the British Airways B787-900 flights left Stuttgart on June 26, collecting on average 45 tonnes of automotive spares and other industrial goods destined for Atlanta via London Heathrow. The business has now completed over 300 automotive charters since it began its charter service last year.

The SAF was provided by Neste, the world’s leading provider of sustainable aviation fuel. Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is made from sustainably sourced, renewable waste and residue raw materials. In its neat form and over the life cycle, its use can reduce up to 80% of greenhouse gas emissions compared to fossil jet fuel use**. The SAF was blended with fossil jet fuel to comply with aviation fuel certification standards, shipped to the UK from Europe and then transported by underground pipelines into Heathrow.

John Cheetham, Chief Commercial Officer at IAG Cargo commented: “International Airlines Group was the first European airline group to commit to powering 10 per cent of its flights with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030. These charters mark IAG Cargo’s first step on that journey – I’m incredibly proud of our commitment to long-term sustainability, helping to reduce carbon footprint overall.”

“We are constantly looking at ways which reduce our impact on the environment whilst improving our customer offering and we were delighted to support Kuehne+Nagel with sourcing Neste-produced SAF to power these landmark charters, the first of many.”

Answering growing customer demand for environmentally friendly logistics, Kuehne+Nagel is proactively expanding its sustainable services portfolio with innovative and easily customised shipping options. The overall commitment so far of 12.7M liters of SAF allows Kuehne+Nagel customers to benefit from immediately available alternative fuel solutions to reduce CO2 emissions of their air freight globally.

Yngve Ruud, Member of the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel, responsible for Air Logistics commented: “Climate change has now given new urgency to the search for cleaner, renewable fuels as they are currently the most effective measure to achieve true decarbonisation in our industry. Kuehne+Nagel is committed to increase its supply of SAF as part of our ambitious Net Zero Carbon programme. Our work with our suppliers is critical here, with trusted partners like IAG Cargo playing a vital role in the attainment of our goals and by fostering deployment of sustainable fuels so our like-minded customers can ship their products CO2 neutral in an easy and transparent way.”

Jonathan Wood, Vice President Europe, Renewable Aviation at Neste commented: “Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel provides immediate emission reductions and is already available today, playing a pivotal role in decarbonising the aviation industry. We continue to scale up our operations and will have the capacity to produce some 1.5 million tons of SAF annually by the end of 2023.”

Neste aims to work with customers to help them reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 million tons annually by 2030.

SAF is currently the most effective measure to significantly reduce the environmental footprint of shipping. In contrast to fossil fuels, which are exhaustible resources and release additional CO2 emissions, SAF is produced from renewable raw materials, such as biomass or waste and residues, enabling significantly reduced emissions.

*) As SAF use still produces some CO2 emissions, carbon neutrality was achieved by substituting each liter of jet fuel kerosene used with 1.25 liters of SAF. The initiative highlights the importance of joint efforts for making sustainable transportation choices and possibilities available at close-by airports to local and global industry players avoiding further emissions through trucking goods into major hubs.

**) Calculated with established life cycle assessment (LCA) methodologies, among which EU RED and CORSIA.

Original report: Shell and Rolls-Royce sign agreement to accelerate progress towards net zero

The companies will join forces to progress the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in aircraft engines and shape policies that support a net zero pathway for the industry

Shell and Rolls-Royce today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) which aims to support the decarbonisation of the aviation industry and their progress towards net zero emissions. The long-term agreement builds on more than a century of cooperation between the two companies, and embodies a shared perspective that collaboration across the aviation value chain is necessary for the decarbonisation of the sector.

In recognition of the scale of the challenge, the MoU will expand and accelerate several existing areas of cooperation between the companies such as advancing the use of SAF. This includes Rolls-Royce’s new SAFinity service, for which Shell is the exclusive SAF supplier, and working together on demonstrating the use of 100% SAF as a full “drop-in” solution. This will see the companies explore opportunities to help progress the use of 100% SAF towards certification, building on Rolls-Royce’s ongoing 100% SAF testing programme.

“The heritage of collaboration between Rolls-Royce and Shell is a strong foundation for the future, particularly when it comes to our shared ambitions for achieving net zero emissions,” said Anna Mascolo, President, Shell Aviation. “Being from different parts of the aviation value chain means Rolls-Royce and Shell bring complementary expertise, experiences and ideas to the table. Wide-ranging cooperation can drive new solutions that will help the aviation industry and our customers navigate a pathway to net zero.”

“Supporting the decarbonisation of aviation while continuing to enable progress in flight are goals that Rolls-Royce and Shell both share,” said Paul Stein, Chief Technology Officer at Rolls-Royce. “We believe that working together on these aims can deliver benefits for both the development of new innovations as well as collaborating to find ways to unlock the net carbon emissions reduction potential of technology that is already in use today. SAFs will not only power large aircraft and business aviation, but also hybrid electric Urban Air Mobility (‘Flying taxis’) and the forthcoming generation of hybrid fixed wing city hoppers, which is why we place such importance on the ramp up of SAF adoption across the industry.”

The MoU will explore opportunities for Shell and Rolls-Royce to provide decarbonisation solutions to meet their respective targets to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. This will include both companies contributing technologies and expertise to help reduce operational emissions. Shell will assess opportunities to support Rolls-Royce in reducing travel emissions through the supply of SAF, while Rolls-Royce will lend its technical expertise to advise Shell in its new fuels development, as well as innovative low carbon energy alternatives for new aircraft and power systems.

The MoU will also set the foundation for Rolls-Royce and Shell to work together to proactively engage industry bodies and forums to progress strategic policy issues, and address existing barriers associated with the aviation sector’s pathway to decarbonisation. As part of this, Rolls-Royce and Shell also expect to work closely with stakeholders from across the aviation community to help support wider progress towards net zero.

As part of the MoU, Rolls-Royce and Shell will assess broader opportunities for cooperation across aviation as well as infrastructure in other mobility sectors such as shipping and rail.

Original report: AGS AIRPORTS COMMITS TO NET ZERO AS PART OF NEW SUSTAINABILITY STRATEGY

AGS Airports, which owns Aberdeen International, Glasgow and Southampton airports, has committed to achieving net zero for its direct emissions by the mid-2030s as part of its new sustainability strategy which it launched today (Wednesday 30 June).

Sustainability | Aberdeen Airport

Scotland’s Minister for Transport, Graeme Dey MSP, joined AGS’ Chief Executive, Derek Provan, to launch the strategy which sets out how AGS will balance the undoubted social and economic benefits of aviation with its climate change responsibilities.

All three AGS airports achieved carbon neutrality status in 2020 and the group has now set a roadmap for its transition to net zero by the mid-2030s which will involve the decarbonisation of AGS’ infrastructure.

The strategy, which is anchored in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, sets commitments against a wide range of material issues including decarbonisation, biodiversity, modern slavery, circular economy, community support and how it will support its people. Commitments include:

Achieving net zero

AGS will maintain its commitment to carbon neutrality as it delivers its net zero roadmap to achieve net zero carbon for direct emissions by the mid-2030s.

AGS will support the continued development of Sustainable Aviation’s Decarbonisation roadmap including the promotion of Sustainable Aviation Fuels, hydrogen and electric flight.

AGS will transition its fleet of vehicles to ultra-low emission vehicles and will continue the roll-out of electric charging infrastructure.

Supporting communities

AGS will continue to invest in its community funds which have awarded over £2 million to local community groups and charitable organisations since 2010.

AGS will work with partners, including the NHS, to trial the UK’s first medical drone distribution network.

AGS will work with local communities, schools, colleges and universities to provide training and internship opportunities.

Supporting its people

AGS will align policies and processes with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights.

AGS will work with the Slave Free Alliance to review its approach to modern slavery and develop and publish an action plan, in addition to establishing a supplier code of conduct.

AGS will implement a gender equality strategy with objectives focused on flexible working, pay equality and gender composition.

Derek Provan, Chief Executive of AGS Airports, said: “At AGS we have always been acutely aware that operating such important pieces of infrastructure comes with responsibilities; to our people, to our communities and to the environment. As we seek to regrow and restore the connectivity that will help drive Scotland’s and the UK’s recovery post-COVID, we will balance the undoubted social and economic benefits of aviation with our climate change responsibilities.

“We have made significant progress in addressing our own environmental impacts however, we recognise there is more work to do. In 2020 we became carbon neutral which is an important first step towards our ultimate goal of achieving net zero carbon for our direct emissions by the mid-2030s. Whilst this is a central pillar of our strategy, our sustainability commitments go beyond the decarbonisation of AGS. We want to create shared value and ensure our communities can share in our success as we seek to rebuild.

“In November, the world will look to Glasgow when we host the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26. This will be the opportunity for governments to agree a global response to what is a truly global challenge. At AGS, we are committed to working with governments to ensure we play our role in addressing the climate emergency whilst supporting economic and social development in the regions we serve.”

Scotland’s Minister for Transport Graeme Dey said: “I’m delighted to see AGS Airports lay out their plans to reduce emissions across their sites and play their part in helping Scotland achieve our ambitious climate change targets.

“I warmly welcome their commitment to achieving net-zero carbon for direct emissions by the mid-2030s and working with the wider aviation sector to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2045.

“Working together, Government and the aviation industry can look to create a future in which we enjoy the social and economic benefits of air travel without having an impact on the environment.”

In 2020, AGS Airports was recognised as an “airport transport sector lead” for its sustainability performance by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) which assesses the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance of real estate and infrastructure portfolios.

Glasgow was ranked as the best performing airport in the world by GRESB. Together with Aberdeen it received a five-star rating for its sustainability performance, and both were recognised as “airport transport sector leads.”

Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton were ranked first, second and third respectively within both the UK and European Transport: Airport Companies categories. In the same worldwide category, Glasgow was ranked first, Aberdeen second and Southampton sixth.

Original report: FAA, European Commission Reaffirm Commitment to Build Safer, More Sustainable Aviation System

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE) affirmed their commitment to increasing aviation safety and building a more sustainable industry during a virtual meeting today with senior officials from both continents.

“We’ve proven we can accomplish more, with better results, when we work together,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “President Biden made this clear on his trip to Europe earlier this month. He reaffirmed the primacy of the U.S.-European alliance. The bonds we have forged through NATO and countless other areas continue to serve the interests of both sides. And nowhere is that more true than our relationship in aviation safety and sustainability.”

“The EU-U.S. aviation partnership is a cornerstone of international aviation and has proven to be very beneficial for both sides over the years,” said Henrik Hololei, Director General of DG MOVE. “However, it is important to look ahead and continue to build on this strong, mutually beneficial, and future-oriented partnership. Today, we jointly confirmed our very close cooperation on aviation safety. Importantly, we also agreed that the reduction of emissions is the licence to grow for the aviation sector and shared our commitment for the decarbonization of air transport. Together, we will help the sector build back better.”

Officials discussed a wide range of initiatives during the U.S.-European Union (EU) Safe and Sustainable Aviation webinar. These included areas for further future safety cooperation, sustainable aviation fuels, more efficient operations, air traffic management modernization, quieter, more efficient aircraft and engine designs, and exploring breakthrough airframe and propulsion technologies that could accelerate the path to decarbonization.

The FAA and the European Commission are committed to their ongoing partnership under the U.S.-EU Safety Agreement as well as advancing a shared priority to address climate change through closer collaboration on sustainability efforts. The resulting high-level dialogue through this webinar will further strengthen the bilateral safety cooperation and foster collaboration to address aviation’s environmental impact. Safety and sustainability are the pillars that both the FAA and the EU proudly use to guide future cooperation. This allows the aviation sector to progress despite the challenges.

Speakers included Ali Bahrami, FAA Associate Administrator for Safety; Filip Cornelis, DG MOVE Director for Aviation; Henrik Hololei; Steve Dickson; Patrick Ky, Executive Director of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA); and Carol A. (Annie) Petsonk, U.S. Department of Transportation, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Aviation.

The webinar also included two panels. The first panel, titled “Key Areas of Current and Future Aviation Safety Cooperation,” focused on the current U.S.-EU Safety Agreement and new ways to achieve future cooperation. The second panel, titled “Sustainable Aviation: U.S. – EU Priorities and the Path to Greening Aviation,” addressed ways to make aviation greener. The Sustainability Panel was a continuation of the cooperative dialogue between the U.S. and EU on sustainability at the U.S.-EU Transatlantic Summit held on June 15 in Brussels.

A recording of the U.S.-EU Safe and Sustainable Aviation Webinar is available here.