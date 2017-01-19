AirAsia Group 2017 outlook: faster expansion across portfolio as Japan & potentially Vietnam launch

The AirAsia Group is accelerating expansion at all five of its existing airlines in 2017 following a decision to acquire 22 more aircraft than originally planned. The group is confident it is now in a position to pursue faster – and strategically important – growth following significant improvements to its bottom line in 2016. However, such expansion could pressure yields and profitability, particularly as 2017 is shaping up to be a year of intensifying competition and increasing fuel prices.

AirAsia’s original operation in Malaysia is accelerating growth in 2017 with at least eight additional aircraft, in a strategic response to intensifying competition. Thai AirAsia is now planning to add six aircraft in 2017, despite challenging market conditions in Thailand. The group’s affiliates in Indonesia and the Philippines, which have shrunk their fleets the last two years as part of restructuring initiatives, are planning to resume growth with two and four additional aircraft respectively.



The group’s youngest affiliate, AirAsia India, is also accelerating expansion in response to policy changes in India, and now plans to add six aircraft in 2017, for a total of 14. The newest affiliate, AirAsia Japan, finally aims to launch services in 1Q2017 and end the year with five aircraft. AirAsia is also considering launching an affiliate in Vietnam by the end of 2017, although no new JVs have yet been allocated any aircraft from the group’s 400 strong order book. [2573 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: All AirAsia Group airlines to pursue expansion in 2017

Malaysia AirAsia fleet expansion resumes with eight additional aircraft

Malaysia AirAsia outlook could become more cloudy in 2H2017

Thai AirAsia to add six aircraft in 2017

Indonesia AirAsia to resume expansion as IPO is planned

Philippines AirAsia also resumes fleet expansion, plans IPO

AirAsia India expansion accelerates

AirAsia Japan expects to have five A320s by end 2017

Vietnam could become AirAsia’s sixth home market

AirAsia accelerates expansion despite intensifying competition Graphs and data: Malaysia AirAsia five year fleet plan: end 2016 to end 2021

Thai AirAsia five year fleet plan: end 2016 to end 2021

Indonesia AirAsia five year fleet plan: end 2016 to end 2021

Philippines AirAsia five year fleet plan: end 2016 to end 2021

AirAsia India five year fleet plan: end 2016 to end 2021

AirAsia Japan five year fleet plan: end 2016 to end 2021

