Vietnam's Prime Minister approves plan to develop air services with key markets

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc approved (04-Jan-2018) a plan for the development of air services between Vietnam and key markets, including the US, China, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Russia, Germany, Australia, France, the UK, India, the UAE and South Africa. The government will encourage airlines to develop new direct services and increase the frequency of existing services. Vietnam aims to attract 17 million to 20 million international visitors p/a by 2020 and have tourism contribute 10% to 12% of GDP. [more - original PR - Vietnamese]
8-Jan-2018 12:43 PM