15-Jul-2020 2:54 PM

flydubai requires pax from 13 countries to carry negative COVID-19 test certificate

flydubai, according to its official website, reported (Jul-2020) passengers boarding a service to Dubai from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Iran, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, Russia, Sudan, Tanzania, Turkey and certain destinations in the US must obtain a negative COVID-19 certificate in order to be accepted for travel, effective 10-Jul-2020. This certificate must be issued no more than 96 hours before travel.

