Loading
26-Jun-2025 4:29 PM

Finnair expects flight cancellations on 02/04/07-Jul-2025 due to strike action

Finnair stated (25-Jun-2025) a substantial number of the 900 flights scheduled across 02/04/07-Jul-2025 could be cancelled if strike action planned by the Finnish Aviation Union goes ahead. The planned industrial action is expected to cause large scale disruptions at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, impacting all essential ground services for Finnair throughout those days. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

The Finnish Aviation Union's industrial action caused repeated disruptions to Finnair's operations at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport throughout May and June 2025, with numerous flight cancellations on affected dates. Previous actions, including those on 30-May, 02-Jun, 04-Jun, 11-Jun, 17-Jun, and 19-Jun-2025, resulted in the cancellation of up to 143 flights in a single day and impacted thousands of travellers1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More