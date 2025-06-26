Finnair expects flight cancellations on 02/04/07-Jul-2025 due to strike action
Finnair stated (25-Jun-2025) a substantial number of the 900 flights scheduled across 02/04/07-Jul-2025 could be cancelled if strike action planned by the Finnish Aviation Union goes ahead. The planned industrial action is expected to cause large scale disruptions at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, impacting all essential ground services for Finnair throughout those days. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The Finnish Aviation Union's industrial action caused repeated disruptions to Finnair's operations at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport throughout May and June 2025, with numerous flight cancellations on affected dates. Previous actions, including those on 30-May, 02-Jun, 04-Jun, 11-Jun, 17-Jun, and 19-Jun-2025, resulted in the cancellation of up to 143 flights in a single day and impacted thousands of travellers1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8.