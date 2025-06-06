Loading
6-Jun-2025 11:58 AM

Finnair reports flight disruptions due to industrial action in mid Jun-2025

Finnair announced (06-Jun-2025) disruptions to ground operations at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport and flight cancellations are expected on 11-Jun-2025, 17-Jun-2025 and 19-Jun-2025, due to industrial action called by the Finnish Aviation Union. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

Background ✨

Finnair previously cancelled around 110 flights on 04-Jun-2025 and 02-Jun-2025, and 110 flights on 30-May-2025, due to similar industrial actions by the Finnish Aviation Union at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport, impacting thousands of customers and affecting essential ground functions such as handling and maintenance. Passengers affected by these disruptions were offered alternative arrangements1 2 3.

