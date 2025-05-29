Finnair to cancel 110 flights for 30-May-2025 due to IAU strike at Helsinki

Finnair announced (28-May-2025) plans to cancel approximately 110 flights on 30-May-2025 due to industrial action by the Finnish Aviation Union (IAU) at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. Cancellations are expected to affect approximately 8000 travellers, who will be offered alternative flights. The four hour industrial actions target different work shifts and affect functions essential to Finnair's flights throughout the day, such as ground handling operations and aircraft maintenance. IAU industrial actions will also affect ground operations at Helsinki Airport on 02-Jun-2025 and 04-Jun-2025. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]