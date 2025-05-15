Finnair to cancel approximately 60 flights due to industrial action on 16-May-2025
Finnair announced (14-May-2025) plans to cancel approximately 60 flights due to industrial action by the Finnish Aviation Union (IAU) at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport on 16-May-2025. The industrial action will target different work shifts and affect functions such as ground handling and catering. The cancellations are expected to affect approximately 6000 Finnair customers, who will be offered alternative flights. IAU has announced similar industrial action for 19-May-2025, which Finnair expects will also cause disruptions. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The Finnish Aviation Union's industrial action at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in May-2025 previously led Finnair to cancel around 140 flights on 02-May-2025, affecting 12,000 customers, and around 100 flights on 05-May-2025, impacting 7500 customers. These actions disrupted aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and catering services, and similar disruptions were expected for further announced strike dates in May-20251 2.