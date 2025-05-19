Finnair cancels 110 flights for 19-May-2025 due to IAU strike at Helsinki

Finnair announced (17-May-2025) plans to cancel approximately 110 flights on 19-May-2025 due to industrial action by the Finnish Aviation Union (IAU) at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. The cancellations are expected to affect approximately 14,000 travellers, who will be offered alternative flights. The industrial action is expected to impact several work shifts and affect functions such as ground handling and catering. [more - original PR]