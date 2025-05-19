Finnair cancels 110 flights for 19-May-2025 due to IAU strike at Helsinki
Finnair announced (17-May-2025) plans to cancel approximately 110 flights on 19-May-2025 due to industrial action by the Finnish Aviation Union (IAU) at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. The cancellations are expected to affect approximately 14,000 travellers, who will be offered alternative flights. The industrial action is expected to impact several work shifts and affect functions such as ground handling and catering. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The Finnish Aviation Union's industrial action at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport disrupted ground handling and catering, leading Finnair to cancel around 60 flights on 16-May-2025 and around 100 flights on 05-May-2025, affecting thousands of passengers each time. Similar disruptions occurred earlier in May-2025 and March-2025, with industrial action repeatedly targeting Finnair operations and causing significant travel interruptions1 2 3 4.