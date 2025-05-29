Loading
29-May-2025 1:54 PM

Helsinki-Vantaa Airport expects disruptions of ground operations due to strike

Finavia announced (28-May-2025) disruptions of ground operations at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport are expected on 30-May-2025, 02-Jun-2025 and 04-Jun-2025, due to industrial action called by the Finnish Aviation Union. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

The Finnish Aviation Union's industrial action at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport has led to repeated disruptions of ground operations in recent months, causing Finnair to cancel flights on multiple dates in May-2025. These actions have affected key airport functions such as ground handling and catering, with thousands of passengers impacted and offered alternative arrangements1 2 3 4 5 6.

