Finnair to cancel 110 flights due to airport industrial action on 04-Jun-2025
Finnair announced (02-Jun-2025) plans to cancel approximately 110 flights due to industrial action at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport on 04-Jun-2025. The Finnish Aviation Union IAU announced industrial action at Helsinki Airport, causing disruptions to traffic on 04-Jun-2025. The four hour industrial actions target different work shifts and thus affect many functions essential also to Finnair's flights. Cancellations are expected to affect approximately 11,000 Finnair customers. Affected customers will be offered alternatives. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
The Finnish Aviation Union IAU staged similar industrial actions at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport on 30-May-2025 and 02-Jun-2025, leading to the cancellation of approximately 110 and 50 Finnair flights respectively, and affecting thousands of travellers. The actions targeted various essential functions and caused widespread disruption to Finnair's operations on each date1 2 3 4.