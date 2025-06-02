Finnair to cancel 50 flights due to airport industrial action on 02-Jun-2025

Finnair announced (01-Jun-2025) plans to cancel approximately 50 flights due to industrial action at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport on 02-Jun-2025. The Finnish Aviation Union IAU announced industrial action at Helsinki Airport, causing disruptions to traffic on 02-Jun-2025. The four hour industrial actions target different work shifts and thus affect many functions essential also to Finnair's flights. Cancellations are expected to affect approximately 3600 Finnair customers. Affected customers will be offered a new route. [more - original PR]