Finnair to cancel 50 flights due to airport industrial action on 02-Jun-2025
Finnair announced (01-Jun-2025) plans to cancel approximately 50 flights due to industrial action at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport on 02-Jun-2025. The Finnish Aviation Union IAU announced industrial action at Helsinki Airport, causing disruptions to traffic on 02-Jun-2025. The four hour industrial actions target different work shifts and thus affect many functions essential also to Finnair's flights. Cancellations are expected to affect approximately 3600 Finnair customers. Affected customers will be offered a new route. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Recent industrial action by the Finnish Aviation Union at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport resulted in Finnair cancelling around 110 flights on 30-May-2025, affecting approximately 8000 travellers, with further disruptions anticipated on 02-Jun-2025 and 04-Jun-2025. The actions targeted essential functions including ground handling and aircraft maintenance, leading to widespread disruption of Finnair's operations and impacting thousands of customers1 2 3.