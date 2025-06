Finnish Aviation Union planning industrial action at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in early Jul-2025

The Finnish Aviation Union's industrial action at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport has caused repeated disruptions to Finnair's ground operations and multiple rounds of flight cancellations throughout May and June 2025, affecting thousands of travellers on dates such as 30-May-2025, 02-Jun-2025, 04-Jun-2025, 11-Jun-2025, 17-Jun-2025 and 19-Jun-2025, with similar actions announced for July 20251 2 3 4 5 6.